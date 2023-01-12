Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.