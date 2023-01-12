The Greenup County School District has hired a new School Resource Officer through Kentucky's Special Law Enforcement Officer Program, according to a press release.
Philip Kearns has been named Chief of Police for Greenup County Schools.
Kearns will be stationed at Greenup County High School, but will serve all seven schools in the district, stated the release.
GCSD is the first district in northeastern Kentucky to initiate the SLEO program and provide an additional layer of safety for students, staff, parents, and all visitors. according to the release.
Chief Kearns is a retired police officer with the city of Russell, and will be starting his 27th year in law enforcement. Prior to his retirement, Kearns was a detective with the Russell Police Department for seven years.
“I’m honored to have been chosen to head this new position”, said Kearns. “I’m looking forward to working with students and staff in the Greenup County School District, and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for everyone”.
Kearns is a lifelong resident of Greenup County, stated the release. He has been married to his wife, Rhonda, for 18 years, and currently resides in Wurtland. He will take up his new post on Tuesday.