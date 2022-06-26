ASHLAND The Ashland Rotary Club hosted King’s Daughters during its Monday lunch program on June 20.
Sandy Smith, MSN, MBA, RN discussed the recent National Distinction of Excellence in HeartCARE award that was given to King’s Daughters through the American College of Cardiology.
Smith mentioned that King’s Daughters is one of only four in the state and the only one in the region to receive this distinction. She also reminded the group to “know your heart” and pay attention to heart attack signs and symptoms.