King’s Daughters Medical Center Chief Medical Officers Stacy Caudill, M.D., Mark Detherage, M.D., Richard Ford, M.D., and Charbel Salem, M.D. released a statement on the health care provider’s Facebook page detailing the growing numbers and effect of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
“As the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues across the U.S., we are now feeling its impact locally,” the statement said. “It’s estimated that more than 60% of COVID positive cases in Kentucky are the result of Omicron. Already, the number of positive cases diagnosed through testing at King’s Daughters has increased dramatically.”
The statement pointed to future challenges to all healthcare systems in the coming weeks, as well updated a change in treatment options. “We know hospitalizations will begin to increase in coming weeks as the number of cases rises. Two of the most important tools we’ve had in preventing hospitalizations — the monoclonal antibody therapy of BAM and Regeneron — are not effective against Omicron. Because of this, they have been discontinued and we are no longer receiving shipments of them.”
KDMC did note that a third therapy, Sotrovimab, is effective against Omicron. However, there is not enough of this treatment currently available.
“It is in short supply, and we do not have enough to treat all who are referred to us,” the post noted. “Therefore, we are prioritizing it to COVID-positive patients who are at extremely high risk. At this point, we have supplies available to treat no more than 10 patients per day, or less than a fourth of those who are referred. Vir and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), are working to increase Sotrovimab production, but it is unknown when additional doses will be available.”
Vaccines are crucial to not only reducing the spread of coronavirus, but also in reducing the often devastating effects of the disease, and easing the treatment load for all health care providers.
“The vast majority of patients admitted to our hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” KDMC noted. “The vast majority of COVID patients in our ICU are unvaccinated. The vast majority of COVID patients on ventilators are unvaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID are among those who are not vaccinated.”
“We are pleading with you: If you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you’ve completed your vaccination series and it’s been more than six months since your last dose (Pfizer or Moderna) or two months since your J&J dose, please get your booster ASAP,” the KDMC post stated, stressing the importance of vaccines and severity of the situation.
“Vaccination reduces your risk of getting the virus, getting seriously ill from it, and passing it on to others. It’s not a 100% guarantee. But it is the BEST tool we have.”
“We know you are tired of hearing about this. But we must continue to be vigilant. Omicron is highly transmissible. When indoors, wear a high-quality mask covering both your nose and mouth. Practice social distancing. Avoid crowds. Wash/sanitize your hands often. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Get tested if you have symptoms and follow quarantine recommendations. Your individual actions will protect others … maybe even someone you love deeply.”
“Vaccination is safe, effective and free. Boosters are now available for individuals age 16 and older. To schedule vaccination or a booster, call us at (606) 408-COVD. If you have questions about the vaccine, please speak with your doctor or health care provider. We promise to answer your questions respectfully and truthfully.”