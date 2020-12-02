ASHLAND King's Daughters Medical Center has made some changes to its visitors policy.
The Lexington Avenue Lobby is being used as an overflow area for the Emergency Department. Endoscopy patients are asked to report to the desk at Parkview Patient Tower 1. All foot traffic, including patients, visitors and team members , must come through the Parkview entrances on 22nd Street or the Medical Plazas on 23rd Street.
All other visitor policies remain the same, including:
• Everyone is required to properly wear a mask or face covering at all times.
• All visitors must successfully complete a viral screening before being admitted.
• Visitors must be 18 or older.
• Approved visitors will be issued a printed badge or armband that must be worn at all times.
• Visiting hours remain 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
• Inpatient visitors/caregivers must enter through the Parkview Patient Tower 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or Parkview Patient Tower 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.