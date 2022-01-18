KDMC announced on the company Facebook page that, in an effort to assist in the ever-challenging health care workforce, it will sponsor 10 RN and 10 LPN scholarships to begin in the coming 2022-23 school year.
These scholarships will cover the full amount for tuition up to $15,000 for the RN program and $11,000 for the LPN program. This opportunity is open to anyone, but preference will be given to team members and family members of KDHS team members if they are among the top applicants. To be eligible for this program, the applicant must already be accepted to a program of nursing with a pending program start date, accept a position of employment at KDHS (as needed, part-time or full-time), and agree to remain in the nursing position three years post-graduation.
Successful applicants will also be offered non-nursing employment with King’s Daughters while they complete their nursing education.
Details of the RN Scholarships are as follows:
• 10 registered nurse scholarships
• Maximum of $15,000 awarded over four semesters (two years) to be utilized for tuition and fees (KDMC reserves the right to adjust this amount based on future tuition costs as the programs progress).
• Initial application/selection process, then transcript updates after each semester
• Recipient accepts and maintains non-nursing employment with King’s Daughters while completing the program.
• Recipient agrees to remain in a bedside nursing position for three years following R.N. start date. The recipient is not guaranteed a position of their preference upon being hired as an R.N. This is based on hiring manager selection.
• Recipient is eligible for any sign-on awards that are given upon hire as an R.N.
• Once the program is completed, the recipient will have access to a free Kaplan RN-NCLEX review course through KDMC Learning Services. The recipient will have three attempts to pass the NCLEX, not to exceed six months post-graduation. Failure to pass within six months will result in repayment of the award through accounting.
Details of the LPN Scholarships are as follows:
• 10 LPN scholarships
• High school diploma/GED
• Acceptance to an accredited Associate Degree Nursing program or entering junior year of a Baccalaureate Degree Nursing Program.
• Must maintain active enrollment in the nursing program.
• Maximum of $11,000 awarded over three semesters to be utilized for tuition and fees (KDMC reserves the right to adjust this amount based on future tuition costs as the programs progress).
• Initial application/selection process, then transcript updates after each semester
• Recipient accepts and maintains employment (PRN/PT/FT) while completing the program.
• Recipient agrees to remain in a bedside nursing position for three years following LPN start date. The recipient is not guaranteed a position of their preference upon LPN hire. This is based on hiring manager selection.
• Recipient is eligible for any sign-on awards that are given upon hire to the LPN role.
• Once program is completed, the recipient will be given three attempts to pass the NCLEX, not to exceed 6 months post-graduation. Failure to pass within six months will result in repayment of award through accounting.
All updates and/or changes to the program will be posted on KDMC Facebook page.