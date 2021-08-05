King’s Daughters Health System announced Thursday it will require all team members and providers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release from KDMC.
All of King’s Daughters’ 4,500-plus team members must complete the vaccination process by Sept. 30, according to KDMC.
Southern Ohio Medical Center issued a news release on Wednesday stating its employees will be required to get fully vaccinated by Sept. 17.
KDMC CEO/President Kristie Whitlatch said the hospital has an “obligation to take every step possible to ensure the safety of our patients and the community and to protect our team members.”
KDMC team members who elect not to be vaccinated or who request an exemption for medical or religious reasons will be required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.
More than 50 Kentucky hospitals announced they will require their employees to get the shot — one Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose set of Moderna or Pfizer.
According to KDMC, the Kentucky Hospital Association, Kentucky Medical Association and Kentucky Nurses Association endorsed mandatory vaccination in a joint statement release by all three associations.
Requiring COVID vaccination isn’t off the beaten path. Hospitals already require immunization for other highly contagious illnesses such as flu.
About 68% of King’s Daughters team members have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, acccording to Whitlatch.
“We need a safe and healthy work force in order to care for those who need us,” Whitlatch said. “We also need to take extra precautions to protect those who cannot protect themselves because they cannot be vaccinated, such as children under the age of 12.
“Vaccines available in the U.S. have proven to be both safe and effective. Although breakthrough infections have occurred, these are to be expected and are not a sign that the vaccine doesn’t work. Experience shows us that those who have been vaccinated and develop COVID are far less likely to have severe illness, to require hospitalization and to die.”
The vast majority of King’s Daughters patients who have contracted COVID-19 have not been vaccinated, according to the hospital.
Call (606) 408-COVD to schedule a vaccination appointment. Vaccines are available at multiple KD locations, including family care centers and the drive-thru lab center on Carter Avenue. Appointments are required.
Based on recommendations from Ohio Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association as well as local medical and scientific experts, according to SOMC, the hospital decided to mandate the vaccination.
According to an SOMC news release, Scioto County is one of the most significant hot beds for COVID-19 in the state — the county’s per capita rate of infection is three times higher than Ohio’s average, based on recent data from the Mayo Clinic.
More than 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide, and according to a Cleveland Clinic study, fully vaccinated individuals comprise fewer than 1% of COVID-positive deaths and hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021.
