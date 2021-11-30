Joseph Oakley "Sam" Sparks, 92, of Catlettsburg, KY passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, November 28, 2021 at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, OH. Mr. Sparks was born June 5, 1929 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky to the late Dave and Nora Gallion Sparks. In addition to his paren…