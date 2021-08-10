King’s Daughters Medical Center released some eye-opening statistics on COVID-19 on Monday on its Facebook page.
Fifty-four COVID-positive patients had been admitted through the first nine days of August, KDMC posted — it’s the highest number since February. Of those, 91% are unvaccinated and 100% of the COVID-positive deaths that have occurred so far this month have involved unvaccinated patients.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 exams conducted by the KDMC lab stands at 14.1% in August. To put it in perspective, the peak rate was 16% (Dec. 27-Jan. 2). There have been 591 COVID-19 cases at KDMC so far this month — 149 are under the age of 18.
The average age of August admissions is 58 years, according to KDMC.
“The Kentucky Department for Public Health has designated nearly our entire service area as high incident rate,” KDMC posted, “including Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Johnson and Martin counties.”