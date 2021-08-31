ASHLAND Kristie Whitlatch, President and CEO of King’s Daughters Medical Center, weighed in on the necessity of the health care provider to be able to provide safe care for the community, and how vaccinations/testing affected this, in a recent Facebook post.
“Providing care to the sick and injured is the reason hospitals and health care systems, such as King’s Daughters, exist,” Whitlatch wrote. “It is our responsibility to deliver the safest, highest quality care to our patients and to be there for our communities when we are needed.
“Achieving this depends on protecting our health care workers, who are the foundation of it all, not the beds or the buildings, the equipment or the technology. It’s the doctors and nurses, techs and therapists, housekeepers and cooks, electricians and registrars — and so many more — who make health care happen.”
Requiring vaccinations and even testing has become a hotly debated subject, but Whitlatch clearly highlighted the hospitals reasoning behind its decision.
“In all industries, it is sometimes necessary to make decisions and take steps that are not popular. An example of this is the decision to give King’s Daughters team members the choice to be vaccinated against COVID or undergo weekly testing. I know that this has caused dissatisfaction among some of our team members, but I think it’s important to note that team members are able to work as scheduled while awaiting test results, which are usually available in 12 to 24 hours. Additionally, we require any team member, vaccinated or unvaccinated, with even minor symptoms to be tested and quarantine until results are reported.”
King’s Daughters’ CEO acknowledged the value and importance of feedback from the community, but was clear that KDMC needed to follow certain safety guidelines to maximize safety and effectiveness.
“I always try to listen carefully to all of the feedback I receive, and, in the past, I have modified policies as a result of this input,” Whitlatch commented. “However, because the vaccination/testing policy is a critical part of protecting our patients, families and team, it is not open to change in the foreseeable future.”
The health care provider has been at the area’s forefront in response to and treatment of the pandemic, and Whitlatch provided crucial data the hospital has gathered over that time.
“King’s Daughters has given more than 77,000 doses of the COVID vaccine since December, with only a few, minor adverse reactions,” Whitlatch wrote. “To date, more than 70% of our team members and 95% of our physicians are vaccinated. Across the U.S., millions of doses of the vaccines have been administered, again with very low rates of adverse reaction. And now, the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval for those over 16. Full approval of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines is expected soon.
“So I am convinced that vaccination is the safest way to achieve protection against the SARS-CoV2 virus,” she added, “and, as an extension of this, to protect our patients and team members. Yes, it’s true the vaccinated can and do get COVID. But those who are vaccinated are less likely to require hospitalization, end up in the ICU, or die. It is the best tool we have in our efforts to eliminate SARS-CoV2. I also realize testing is not 100% — nothing really is. But our laboratory tests are very good and very fast. Vaccination and testing are the best strategies we have at this time and we must use them.
Wrote Whitlatch: “I have three goals in this: To protect as many people as possible by limiting the spread of the disease; to help ensure those who do become ill experience the mildest case possible and to limit their risk of serious illness, disability or death; and to continue to be able to provide the highest level of safe care to all patients, regardless of the health issue that brings them to our doors.
“At the same time, I am trying to honor the varying viewpoints of our team members and to protect their choice. There are two: vaccinate or test weekly on paid time. This is a fair compromise and closely mirrors policies in place at other health care organizations across the country. I know this is hard. But we can get through this. To do so, we must all stand together, not stand apart.”