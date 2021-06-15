ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center is offering local restaurant workers COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday at the Russell McDonald’s.
As the hospital stated in a press release, the time window should “suit the schedules of this diverse community.”
The shots will be administered in the dining area of the fast food restaurant. Any local restaurant worker may walk in for their vaccination. No appointments are required.
The local McDonald’s management team offered the location for the vaccinations, according to the press release. The dining area has been closed to the public for the majority of the pandemic.
This location is at 150 Russell Road near the turn for Route 5 along U.S. 23.
To date, King’s Daughters has provided more than 73,000 vaccinations to area residents.