ASHLAND King’s Daughters is now offering total knee replacements using Stryker’s robotic-arm assisted Mako System at its main campus in Ashland, according to a recent news release.
This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed, according to KDMC.
Community members are invited to learn about the robotic-arm assisted surgery system at a "Meet the Mako" event, hosted by King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine on Monday, Dec. 5, from 5-7 p.m. It will be in the King’s Daughters Outpatient Surgery Center lobby at 617 23rd St. (Building C), Medical Plaza Circle.
Orthopedic surgeons Felix Cheung, M.D., Brock Johnson, M.D., and Gerry Trinidad, M.D., will give an informational talk about the Mako and answer questions, according to the release. Participants will also get a first-hand look at the surgery system. Light refreshments will be served.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to learn all about this surgical system that really transforms the way total and partial knee replacement procedures are performed,” said Megan Tilley, King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine practice manager. “Mako is a gamechanger for these procedures and we are excited to share more about it with the community.”
Through CT-based 3D modeling, Drs. Johnson, Cheung, and Trinidad use the Mako Total Knee application to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s specific diagnosis and unique anatomy. During surgery, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while controlling the robotic arm.
To RSVP for the Meet the Mako event, call (606) 408-9751. Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com/Mako for more information.