The American College of Cardiology awarded King’s Daughters Medical Center full Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI, according to a news release. This is an accreditation KDMC has held since 2004, when it was the first hospital in the region to earn the distinction.
ACC accreditation is awarded based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack, stated the release. Hospitals that earn the ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year.
According to the release, PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary angioplasty) is a catheter-based, non-surgical procedure to open narrowed or blocked coronary arteries.
Accreditation criteria includes streamlined systems across the continuum of care — from presentation in the ED, diagnosis, treatment, appropriate post-discharge care, and education on lifestyle change.
Accredited Chest Pain Centers must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that includes examining variances of care; developing action plans; onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success.
The most common symptom of a heart attack is chest pain or discomfort. Additional heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting. Women are more likely to experience atypical symptoms and chest pain may or may not be present.
More than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kentucky ranks No. 8 in heart disease mortality rates. More than 11,300 Kentuckians lost their lives to heart disease in 2020, stated the release.