ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center has attained the highest level of achievement given by the American Heart Association in the 2023 Get with the Guidelines Stroke Awards, according to a news release.
KDMC received GWTG Gold Plus, Target: Stroke Honor Role Elite Plus, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll awards, stated the release.
In addition, for the first time, KDMC received the Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll award which focuses on the care provided to patients with large vessel occlusions who undergo thrombectomy in the vascular lab.
“These awards recognize our commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines utilizing the latest scientific evidence,” said Stacy Caudill, M.D., chief inpatient clinical officer at KDMC.
“This award represents a lot of work and commitment to the care of our patients,” said Wes Lewis, M.D., medical director of KDMC’s stroke program. “I am very proud of our team and everyone that makes our program successful.”
King’s Daughters has been recognized through the Get with the Guidelines program continually since 2011 and is a Joint Commission certified Primary Stroke Center.