King’s Daughters Medical Center received national recognition for the hospital’s cardiovascular care.
KDMC earned the American College of Cardiology’s HeartCARE Center: National Distinction of Excellence designation. King’s Daughters is one of four in Kentucky to receive the designation.
“King’s Daughters has demonstrated its commitment to providing the tri-state region with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board.
“The award recognized institutions that demonstrate commitment to providing exceptional cardiovascular care, process improvement and sustainable quality improvement through participation in multiple ACC accreditation and ongoing cardiovascular registry reporting,” a press release on the award stated.
In order to earn the status hospitals must participate in a minimum of two ACC Accreditation Services programs, the National Cardiovascular Data Registries (NCDR) and targeted quality improvement campaigns. The campaigns are designed to close gaps I guideline-based care, according to the release.
KDMC has ACC certification for Chest pain Center with PCI, Heart Failure with Outpatient Services and Transcatheter Valve Replacement. The hospital has reported cardiovascular care data to the NCDR for over two decades.
“We are very proud of the quality care we provide at King’s Daughters,” said Kim Grooms, executive administrator of cardiovascular services. “Our physicians, surgeons and teams work incredibly hard to ensure that patients receive the best care possible, in a timely manner, to provide them with the best opportunity for full recovery. The HeartCARE Excellence designation demonstrates both our intent and our commitment to provide the best care to all.”