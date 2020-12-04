Gov. Andy Beshear announced a list of Kentucky hospitals that will receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
King’s Daughters Medical Center did not land on that list.
“We were very disappointed to learn we were not included on the initial list for the COVID-19 vaccine allocation especially considering the current COVID-19 community spread and our patient volumes,” a KDMC spokesperson wrote in a statement. “King’s Daughters President/CEO Kristie Whitlatch is advocating for our team and our community through the Governor’s office and has asked to be reconsidered for the allocation.”
Beshear said the initial sites were selected because they were large enough to handle 975 Pfizer doses. Also, the CDC required they had to have ultra-low cold storage (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit).
In KDMC’s statement to The Daily Independent, it acknowledged reports of not possessing the proper-temperature storage. However, it stated, “we have ordered the cold storage unit even though we were told a special unit was not needed as long as the vaccine was properly refrigerated and used within five days. The Pfizer fact sheet link confirms this information: https://www.pfizer.com/news/hot-topics/covid_19_vaccine_u_s_distribution_fact_sheet.”
The list consists of the University of Kentucky Hospital (1,950 doses), Lourdes Hospital (975), Pikeville Medical Center (975), Baptist Health Madisonville (975), Baptist Health Louisville (975), St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood (975), Baptist Health Corbin (975), Baptist Health Lexington (975), North Hospital (1,950), Medical Center at Bowling Green (975) and the University of Louisville Hospital (975).
KDMC’s spokesperson said it believes Kingsbrook Lifecare Center will receive the initial shipment of the vaccine through the pharmacy allocation “which is very good news. We will continue to actively fight for the health and safety of our team members, our patients and the communities we serve.”