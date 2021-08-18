ASHLAND King’s Daughters will host a COVID-19 community forum from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Paramount Arts Center.
The forum will feature the following King’s Daughters chief medical officers: hospitalist Stacy Caudill, M.D., family physician Mark Detherage, M.D., gynecologist Richard Ford, M.D. and nephrologist Charbel Salem, M.D.
Providers will discuss the surge of COVID-19 in our community, vaccination and prevention measures. An open Q-and-A session will follow the panel discussion.
Community members are invited to attend the event in person. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced. The event will also be streamed via My Town TV. This can be accessed through the My Town TV app or by visiting My Town TV’s Facebook page. The livestream will also be available on King’s Daughters Facebook page.
Questions will be taken in-person and via the livestream.