ASHLAND The CEO of the largest employer in Ashland announced Wednesday she will be retiring at the end of the year.
Via a Facebook post, Kristie Whitlatch announced she will be retiring after 35 years of service at King’s Daughters Medical Center where she spent the last nine of those years as CEO/President.
In the news release, Whitlatch is quoted as stating her goals were to “grow, fix and rebuild” the hospital system, which has 50 locations in 15 counties throughout Kentucky and Ohio.
During her time, Whitlatch dealt with some major challenges with the hospital. Barely six months into her tenure as CEO, the hospital settled with the federal government by paying $40.9 million for submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.
Those claims related to unnecessary stents billed by the hospital, including those by Dr. Richard Paulus, who has been embroiled in his own legal battles for roughly seven years.
In 2020, Whitlatch had to steer the ship during COVID-19, making available doctors to inform the public via virtual town halls. The hospital also absorbed a portion of the healthcare providers who were left without jobs when Our Lady of Bellefonte closed in April of 2020.
That closure led to KDMC purchasing the pavilion from the Greenup County Fiscal Court in 2021, which created 150 new jobs at the facility.
During the roll out of the coronavirus vaccine, the pavilion was used as a vaccination site.
In 2021, KDMC entered into a partnership with the University of Kentucky, which was finalized as a full-fledged merger Dec. 1 of this year.
While that move has led to a labor dispute with the Service Employees International Union, who said it effectively gutted their representation,
Whitlatch stated in the press release the partnership would allow KDMC to stay for future generations.
“My personal goal was to stabilize King’s Daughters for future generations. The University of Kentucky partnership has helped make this a reality for the foreseeable future. We are indeed stronger together,” Whitlatch wrote.
Additionally, Whitlatch got the ball rolling on the first major capital project in 15 years for the hospital, with an $80 million expansion to the emergency department.
Whitlatch will stay on to assist with the transition. Chief Operating Officer Sara Marks has been named the interim CEO. Autumn McFann, a recently promoted senior vice president, will also take on additional responsibilities.
Whitlatch was a graduate of Boyd County High School and earned her associates degree in nursing from Ashland Community College. She then went onto get her bachelor’s in nursing from Bellarmine College in Louisville. She received a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix.