ASHLAND With National Nurses Week running into National Hospital Week, Kristie Whitlatch, President and CEO of King’s Daughters Medical Center, deemed it fitting to send a message to the community via Facebook on Friday.
“Although we have had to scale back our celebrations this year, I think it’s important to note that King’s Daughters is blessed with many, many talented and dedicated nurses whose contribution to the health of our communities cannot be overstated,” Whitlatch wrote. “… They are all heroes.”
Whitlatch noted KDMC is working on a gradual restart of patient care services. The medical center has added several providers.
According to Whitlatch, although KDMC increased its COVID-19 testing rate by 20% over the last two weeks, there was not an increase in the infection rate.
Of 3,468 total tested at the hospital as of Friday, 3,186 yielded negative results and just 56 came back positive. There were 124 pending tests at the time.
“Because our infection rate has continued to be stable and manageable, we are beginning to reopen needed care and services slowly, methodically and in new and innovative ways,” she said.
KDMC has four drive-through Respiratory Virus Centers — at KDMC, KDOH, Grayson and Russell. Today, it will begin offering COVID-19 testing for people without symptoms at those RVCs. Call the Care 24/7 line at (606) 408-8999 to make an appointment, which is required.
Whitlatch said the closing of the doors to inpatient care at OLBH on April 30 “was very difficult to witness, as well as devastating for so many who worked there.”
KDMC has welcomed a number of OLBH providers to its team, and Whitlatch said she anticipates naming more over the next few weeks.
“We are very excited to welcome our colleagues from OLBH to the King’s Daughters family and look forward to seeing how their talents and ideas change our organization for the better,” Whitlatch said.