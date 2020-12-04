ASHLAND The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t let up for the holidays, and King’s Daughters Medical Center is bracing for a surge.
“I am concerned, and our medical staff is concerned, about the potential tsunami of COVID patients we may well receive during the post-Thanksgiving and post-Christmas periods,” KDMC President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch said in a social media statement, noting predictions are the pandemic will get worse through spring, especially if the spread continues as is.
“Already, we have lost 270,000 Americans to the disease, and some are saying we could lose 400,000 by the end of winter,” she said. “I pray these predictions don’t come true.”
Hospital workers also are concerned and, despite their best efforts, are becoming disheartened.
Whitlatch said the most important thing the public can do is practice good infection prevention measures, such as wearing a mask in public, staying home as much as possible and avoiding crowds.
“Don’t gather with people who don’t live with you. Wash your hands,” Whitlatch said. “Remember, when you wear a mask, you are protecting others. When others wear masks, they are protecting you. Combined, your individual actions make a difference and could bring this pandemic under control.”
Meanwhile, she said the hospital is doing everything possible to protect its workers, including provide adequate PPE.
“Our Supply Chain team is continually searching for PPE products, and is investigating new options and new vendors daily,” Whitlatch said. “Recently, we purchased a limited number of Powered Air Purifying Respirators, PAPRs for our team to use on a trial basis. PAPRs don’t require N95s. This is significant for those team members caring for COVID patients who must wear N95s throughout an entire shift.” PAPRs are intended to preserve PPE, allow patients to see the faces of their caregivers and reduce discomfort for those who wear N95s all day.
“The trial has gone well, and we have committed to purchasing 100 PAPRs, which we expect to receive this month. This is a $500,000 investment in our team,” Whitlatch said.
She said although it’s been suggested KDMC reopen the OLBH building to relieve crowding, it’s not the answer.
“The issue isn’t one of space. It is one of personnel,” she said. “Opening a facility that’s been closed for eight months, equipping it and staffing it is just not feasible.” She said they have aimed to increase capacity at the Ashland main campus, with four dedicated COVID units open; work is neary finished on a new COVID infusion center and the Emergency Room patient capacity — for COVID and non-COVID patients — has increased.
The hospital also has announced changes in visitor restrictions, effective immediately.
For example, visitors will be required to “properly wear a mask or face covering at all times while in our facilities.” Only visitors 18 or older will be admitted, with the exception of patients.
Only one caregiver will be allowed to accompany a patient to the ER.
Other guidelines have been issued for the ER, as well as physicians’ offices, outpatient testing and in-patient care and are accessible on the hospital’s website and Facebook page or by calling (606) 408-4000.
Whitlatch said despite the predictions of a “long, dark winter,” she is hopeful that, with responsible behavior and the use of vaccines and antiviral medications to treat coronavirus, an end to the pandemic is in sight. She said the hospital expects to get its first supply of vaccine this month, which will likely be distributed to frontline health-care workers and nursing home residents.
“If all goes well, we hope that everyone will be able to be vaccinated by next summer,” Whitlatch said.
