The King’s Daughters Medical Center Facebook page has been rather active over the last few days as COVID-19 numbers have climbed.
KDMC announced Tuesday that, effective Wednesday at 8 a.m., KDMC “will no longer permit cloth face coverings in its facilities. Patients, visitors, vendors, team members, volunteers and all others will be required to wear a Level II or III surgical/isolation mask or a N95/KN95 mask at all times while in any of our facilities,” according to its Facebook post.
Masks must be properly worn, completely covering the nose, mouth and chin, according to the hospital.
KDMC announced N95/KN95 masks will be available to those who do not have one.
It updated these mask requirements in light of the surge in the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
A day later, KDMC continued to urge the public to get vaccinated and/or boosted against COVID-19, given the high contagiousness of Omicron.
“Current recommendations are for all individuals who have completed their initial series of vaccination (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) to receive a booster dose,” KDMC posted.
For those who received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, five months must separate the second dose and the booster. For J&J, the period is two months.
Call (606) 408-COVD to schedule an appointment.
Pediatric vaccinations are available, too. Children age 5 and older are eligible to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Pediatric vaccinations and boosters are available at the following King’s Daughters locations:
• Ashland Pediatrics, 2301 Lexington Ave., Suite 135: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
• Bellefonte Pediatrics, 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 102, Bellefonte: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
• Grayson Pediatrics, 100 Bellefonte Drive, Grayson: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.
• Cedar Knoll Pediatrics, 10650 U.S. Route 60, Cannonsburg: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
• 29th Street Pediatrics, 2910 Carter Ave., Ashland: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
• Drive-Thru Center, 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland: Mondays, by appointment.
• Primary Care Flatwoods, 2420 Argillite Road, Suite B: 8-11:30 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8-11:30 a.m. Friday.
• Grayson Family Care, 100 Bellefonte Drive, Grayson: 5-7 p.m. Thursday.