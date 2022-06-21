ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center is experiencing growth in a variety of ways.
President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch announced on Facebook construction is being completed on two new nursing units on the sixth floor of Parkview Patient Tower 2. The new 26-bed 6J Unit will house the Respiratory Stepdown Unit and a 10-bed 6K unit be used as a Clinical Decision Unit; Whitlatch said that means it will be a flexible space to be used to accommodate patients as needed.
“Once Respiratory Stepdown moves, we’ll begin renovations on its current location, on the third floor of PPT2,” Whitlatch said. “Additional work includes renovations to Central Sterile Processing, which will improve efficiency and allow us to serve more patients.”
The hospital also is bringing in 20 new physicians, including specialists in allergy/immunology, anesthesia, cardiac electrophysiology, family medicine, family/sports medicine, hospital medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, podiatry, psychiatry, pulmonology, rheumatology and plastic/reconstructive surgery.
“Improving access to health care professionals, preventive care and health care services are among the top needs identified by our 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment,” Whitlatch said. “These new providers, along with the investments we are making in our buildings and technology, will help address these needs.”
She added hiring new physicians adds to the work force exponentially in the form of nurses, clerks, lab and radiology employees, food services, housekeeping and accounting, for example. That’s in addition to the construction jobs created by hospital projects.
Construction on a new emergency department is scheduled to begin in August, the first major construction project at KDMC in 15 years, Whitlatch said, costing more than $80 million.
“Once online, the new ED will help us deliver care more quickly, comfortably and efficiently,” she said, adding the project “is an absolute necessity.
“This year, we will see 67,000 emergency patients in space originally designed for 40,000,” she said.
KDMC has nearly 50 locations in 15 counties in Kentucky and Ohio and employs more than 4,000.