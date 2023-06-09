ASHLAND The King’s Daughters Health Foundation recently received a generous donation through the newly launched Gifts of Gratitude program, according to a news release.
A local breast cancer survivor made the donation anonymously, using the program to recognize and say thank you to OB/GYN Richard Ford, M.D.
“I was diagnosed in May of 2014 with no first-degree relatives with breast cancer,” said the survivor. “I had regular mammograms that read normal (prior to 3-D capabilities) but upon a clinical exam, Dr. Ford felt something I could not. Through God’s grace, annual screenings and Dr. Ford’s clinical skills, it was Stage 1 with no lymph node involvement. Despite the positives, I was very nervous but Dr. Ford was my rock. He was and is patient, listened, answered all of my questions and guided me every step of the way. I want to encourage all women to get an annual physical exam and a mammogram! If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for all the people who depend upon you!”
Dr. Ford is a third-generation physician and has worked at King’s Daughters since completing his residency in 1999, according to the release.
King’s Daughters expressed gratitude to Dr. Ford for all he does for King’s Daughters and the community, and extended a special thank you to this generous patient who so kindly shared their story.
The Gifts of Gratitude program provides an opportunity for grateful patients and families of King’s Daughters to give back to the organization. Patients, families or others inspired by the care themselves or their loved one received make a donation to the King’s Daughters Health Foundation Gratitude Fund in honor of the physician, provider or team member that made a difference during their stay.
Since 1983, the Health Foundation has helped to support the mission and vision of King’s Daughters. According to the release, the Gratitude Fund is the perfect way to show your appreciation of any physician, provider or team member while also helping others.
For more information about the Health Foundation or the Gifts of Gratitude program, visit KDHealthFoundation.com or call (606) 408-9332.