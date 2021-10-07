EDITOR’S NOTE: This launches a series of stories based on the latest Kentucky Department of Education report cards.
State assessments are given to students in grades 3 through 8, 10 and 11 in a variety of subjects and ranked as Distinguished, Proficient, Apprentice or Novice.
“Participation on the state assessment was lower due to COVID-19 and in-person testing requirements,” states the Kentucky report card under the academic performance category. “Comparisons with previous years are not appropriate because number of test-takers, changes to the assessment and modified instructional settings.”
Students in Kentucky begin testing in the third grade with reading and math assessments. Reading and math assessments are given to all testing grades except high school juniors. Writing is tested in the fifth, eighth and 11th grades. Science assessments are administered to fourth, seventh and 11th grades.
Data from the Kentucky Department of Education School Report Card system shares the percentage of students in each category of novice, apprentice, proficient and distinguished. The total percentage of students in the proficient and distinguished categories are tallied as well.
It is important to note that the number used include all high school including alternative schools in the district. For example, Boyd County High School’s numbers are combined with Boyd County Central and Ramey-Estep for the district’s total. Boyd County High School’s individual numbers are available, but the other two schools are not broken down from the district’s total.
It is also important to know that some data from some schools are not given, so if a district or school is missing from the following data, it was unavailable from the KDE.
Writing
Overall, the writing assessments showed some of the highest numbers for the percentage of students in the proficient and distinguished categories among the four subjects tested. The numbers also show a general growth of the percentage scoring at those levels from elementary to high school.
All but three districts scored above the state average in the number of proficient and distinguished students in the 11th grade writing state assessment.
The numbers are as follows:
Greenup — 79.4%
Ashland — 71.8%
Lewis — 71.7%
Carter — 70.7%, East — 69.6%, West — 72.6%
Elliott — 70.3%
Fairview — 66.7%
Raceland — 60.9%
Kentucky — 57.2%
Russell — 54.5%, RHS — 58.3%
Lawrence — 52.8%
Boyd — 46.6%, BCHS — 49.3%
Six districts sit above the state’s average of proficient and distinguished and four are below the average in the eighth grade writing assessment. There is a difference of 37.2 between the highest scoring district of Lewis County and the lowest of Elliott County.
The full breakdown:
Lewis — 73.9%
Carter — 70.7%, East — 70.9%, West — 70.5%
Ashland — 66.1%
Lawrence — 60.3%
Fairview — 59.0%
Russell — 58.9%
Kentucky — 50.9%
Greenup — 49.0%, McKell — 49.1%, Wurtland — 48.9%
Raceland — 46.6%
Boyd — 37.2%, BCMS — 38.1%
Elliott — 36.7%
The percentage of proficient and distinguished at each elementary school ranges from 12.1 to 71.1 in the fourth grade writing state assessment.
The breakdown:
Carter — 66.1%, Heritage — 70.2%, Prichard — 64.5%, Olive Hill — 69.2%, Tygart Creek — 48.1%
Ashland — 59.7%, Crabbe — 55.2%, Hager — 64.2%, Oakview — 53.1, Poage — 71.1%
Raceland — 59.3%
Kentucky — 39.8%
Greenup — 39.0%, Greysbranch — 51.2%, McKell — 47.5%, Wurtland — 12.1%
Russell — 37.4%
Lawrence — 36.9%, Blaine — 65.0%, Louisa East — 37.7%
Fairview — 36.1%
Elliott — 28.8%
Boyd — 23.8%, Ponderosa — 52.3%
Science
Almost all local high schools were above the state average of proficient and distinguished scorers in science on the 11th grade assessment. The state averages 26.5% of students in the score ranges.
Raceland-Worthington tops the charts with 36.2% of students in the proficient or distinguished category. The only district below the state average was Lawrence County with 17.9%.
Here are the numbers fully broken down:
Raceland — 36.2%
Ashland — 33.5%
Fairview — 33.3%
Elliott — 31.1%
Russell — 30.7%
Lewis — 29.3%
Boyd — 27.9%, BCHS — 29.9%
Greenup — 27.6%
Carter — 26.7%, East — 30.2%
Kentucky — 26.5%
Lawrence — 17.9%
Middle Schools in the area are largely below average from the state numbers of proficient and distinguished on the seventh grade science assessment.
Wurtland Middle School is the only school to go above the state average of 20.9% with 21.2% of students scoring proficient or distinguished.
The full breakdown:
Kentucky — 20.9%
Greenup — 20.7%, Wurtland — 21.2%, McKell — 20.2%
Russell — 19.4%
Lewis — 18.6%
Ashland — 18.4%
Boyd — 17.7%
Carter — 16.1%, East — 16.9%, West — 16.4%
Lawrence — 11.4%
Raceland-Worthington — 10.3%
Only two districts had a larger average than the Kentucky percentage in the proficient or distinguished categories on the fourth grade science assessment, but several individual elementary schools were above the average.
The breakdown:
Ashland — 27.1%, Charles Russell — 37.1%, Crabbe — 28.1%, Hager — 30.4%, Oakview — 26.5%
Greenup — 26.9%, Greysbranch — 38.1%, McKell — 28.2%
Kentucky — 25.1%
Carter — 23.0%, Prichard — 31.3%, Olive Hill — 18.2%
Raceland — 21.6%
Russell — 21.5%
Lawrence — 20.5%, Louisa East — 21.6%
Lewis — 18.5%, Garrison — 29.2%, Lewis Central — 15.1%, Tollesboro — 8.6%
Elliott — 13.4%
Boyd — 12.2%, Summit — 11.9%
Math
Only one local school district, Russell, had a higher percentage of students in the proficient and distinguished categories than the whole state’s percentage on the tenth grade math assessment. Russell is over 10% above the state number. Greenup and Lawrence Counties were incredibly close just .1% below the Kentucky number.
The full list:
Russell — 41.0%
Kentucky — 30.3%
Greenup — 30.2%
Lawrence — 30.2%
Ashland — 29.1%
Lewis — 27.6%
Carter — 26.4%, East — 25.0%, West — 29.1%
Boyd — 24.3%, BCHS — 26.6%
Elliott — 19.4%
Three area school districts surpasses the state percent of proficient and distinguished scores on the eighth grade math state assessment. This is the only math assessment where Russell falls below the whole state average, though by .2%.
Ashland — 32.1%
Carter — 30.7%, East — 31.6%, West — 29.5%
Raceland — 28.8%
Kentucky — 27.1%
Russell — 26.9%
Lewis — 26.4%
Lawrence — 22.6%, Blaine — 35.0%, Louisa — 22.7
Greenup — 18.5%, McKell — 18.8%, Wurtland — 18.2%
Boyd — 17.8%, BCHS — 18.8%
Russell and Lewis are two of three schools that sit above the state’s percentage of proficient and distinguished in seventh and eight grade math assessments. The two schools are joined by Ashland and Raceland respectively at the top.
Eighth grade breakdown:
Russell — 39.4%
Lewis — 31.0%
Raceland — 29.5%
Kentucky — 27.6%
Boyd — 26.9%
Elliott — 25.0%
Greenup — 23.9%
Ashland — 23.7%
Carter — 18.3%, East — 16.9%, West — 20.0%
Lawrence — 15.9%, Blaine — 30.0%, Louisa East — 15.8%
Seventh grade percentages:
Russell — 45.6%
Ashland — 32.3%
Lewis — 29.2%
Kentucky — 28.6%
Lawrence — 26.8%
Greenup — 20.0%
Carter — 16.7%, East — 14.0%
Boyd — 9.7%
For elementary level math assessments, more local students in the fifth grade surpass state levels than other grades. Three continues to be the magic number of districts above the Kentucky proficient and distinguished percentage, and the districts to do it are Ashland, Carter and Russell.
Fifth grade numbers:
Russell — 53.3%
Fairview — 41.7%
Ashland — 39.6%, Charles Russell — 51.4%, Crabbe — 17.2%, Hager — 47.2%, Oakview — 36.0%, Poage — 39.5%
Greenup — 35.8%, Argillite — 30.3%, Greysbranch — 36.6%, McKell — 20.0%
Carter — 32.1%, Heritage — 12.8%, Olive Hill — 23.1%, Prichard — 44.1%, Star — 69.2%, Tygart Creek — 13.5%
Kentucky — 30.8%
Raceland — 27.8%
Boyd — 19.7%
Lawrence — 15.9%
Elliott — 9.6%
Fourth grade high scorers:
Russell — 42.4%
Ashland — 38.2%, Charles Russell — 37.1%, Crabbe — 43.8%, Hager — 39.1%, Oakview — 46.9%, Poage — 21.6%
Carter — 34.2%, Heritage — 29.4%, Olive Hill — 34.5%, Prichard — 31.3%, Star — 41.2%, Tygart Creek — 26.2%
Kentucky — 33.3%
Lawrence — 31.7%, Blaine — 28.6%, Fallsburg — 11.1%, Louisa East — 34.8%
Raceland — 29.4%
Lewis — 27.4%, Laurel — 50.0%, Lewis Central — 30.2%
Fairview — 25.0%
Greenup — 22.8%, McKell — 28.2%, Wurtland — 14.3%
Boyd — 18.6%, Cannonsburg — 11.4%, Ponderosa — 25.5%, Summit — 22.4%
Third grade numbers:
Carter — 33.7%, Carter City — 76.2%, Heritage — 35.3%, Olive Hill — 32.1%, Prichard — 23.8%, Tygart Creek — 21.6%
Russell — 32.8%
Ashland — 30.6%, Charles Russell — 28.6%, Hager — 41.1%, Oakview — 41.9%, Poage — 19.4%
Kentucky — 30.0%
Fairview — 29.3%
Raceland — 23.4%
Boyd — 22.6%, Cannonsburg — 27.7%, Ponderosa — 26.2%
Lawrence — 20.4%, Fallsburg — 32.0%, Louisa East — 18.3%
Greenup — 18.8%, Greysbranch — 16.3%
Reading
The reading assessment, along with the math assessment, is the most commonly tested subject with exams administered to seven different grades.
All but three local districts are above the Kentucky percentage point of proficient and distinguished scores for the year on the 10th grade reading assessment.
The breakdown:
Russell — 47.8%
Lewis — 45.7%
Lawrence — 44.6%
Ashland — 41.8%
Elliott — 41.8%
Carter — 40.4%, East — 42.6%, West — 36.0%
Kentucky — 37.9%
Fairview — 34.8%
Boyd — 33.5%, BCHS - 36.6%
Greenup — 30.2%
At the middle school level, Russell consistently scores above the state mark. Ashland Lawrence and Lewis all make two appearances above the number for Kentucky.
Eighth grade numbers:
Russell — 60.6%
Lawrence — 51.8%, Blaine — 70.0%, Fallsburg — 32.0%, Louisa — 52.6%
Lewis — 51.4%
Kentucky — 49.8%
Carter — 48.1%, East — 48.7%, West — 47.3%
Ashland — 47.4%
Boyd — 45.5%, BCMS — 47.0%
Greenup — 41.0%, McKell — 37.5%, Wurtland — 45.5%
Elliott — 35.0%
Fairview — 30.8%
Seventh grade breakdown:
Ashland — 44.1%
Lewis — 40.0%
Russell — 39.4%
Kentucky — 39.0%
Boyd — 38.7%
Raceland — 38.5%
Elliott — 37.5%
Carter — 35.3%, East — 33.3%, West — 37.9%
Fairview — 32.5%
Lawrence — 31.3%, Blaine — 60.0%, Fallsburg — 30.0%, Louisa — 29.8%
Greenup — 23.9%, McKell - 30.3%
The sixth grade percentage of proficient and distinguished in reading:
Russell — 54.8%
Lawrence — 45.3%, Blaine — 43.5%, Fallsburg — 32.0%, Louisa — 47.9%
Ashland — 44.1%
Elliott — 44.0%
Kentucky — 43.2%
Fairview — 43.2%
Carter — 43.1%, East — 42.1%, West — 44.5%
Lewis — 39.4%
Greenup — 38.1%, McKell — 32.5%, Wurtland — 45.3%
Raceland — 38.1%
Boyd — 32.8%
Elementary school numbers within a district can have little to large differences in the percent of students who score proficient and distinguished. Raceland, Carter and Ashland all keep above the state reading scores with other districts popping over the Kentucky mark depending on the grade. Greenup, Fairview and Elliott never surpass the state numbers. However, in the case of Greenup, Greysbranch is above the state in fourth and fifth grade assessments by a large margin while others are lower.
Fifth grade numbers:
Raceland — 59.3%
Russell — 55.6%
Carter — 53.5%, Heritage — 57.4%, Olive Hill — 57.7%, Prichard — 49.5%, Star — 61.5%, Tygart Creek — 38.5%
Boyd — 49.1%, Cannonsburg — 44.8%, Catlettsburg — 45.5%, Ponderosa — 63.6%, Summit — 43.6%
Lawrence — 47.1%, Blaine — 35.0%, Fallsburg — 31.3%, Louisa East — 51.9%
Ashland — 45.4%, Charles Russell — 45.9%, Crabbe — 41.4%, Hager — 52.8%, Oakview — 46.0%, Poage — 36.8%
Kentucky — 45.0%
Greenup — 35.8%, Argillite — 27.3%, Greysbranch — 61.0%, McKell — 28.8%, Wurtland — 30.3%
Fairview — 30.6%
Elliott — 19.2%
Fourth grade percentages:
Carter — 48.1%, Heritage — 29.4%, Olive Hill — 58.2%, Prichard — 48.8%, Star — 64.7%
Ashland — 47.7%, Charles Russell — 48.6%, Crabbe — 56.3%, Hager — 47.8%, Oakview — 42.9%, Poage — 45.9%
Raceland — 45.1%
Lawrence — 44.9%, Blaine — 35.7%, Fallsburg — 27.8%, Louisa East — 48.1%
Kentucky — 43.0%
Russell — 42.4%
Fairview — 38.9%
Lewis — 35.5%, Garrison — 41.7%, Laurel — 50.0%, Lewis Central — 28.3%, Tollesboro — 37.1%
Boyd — 33.5%
Elliott — 29.9%
Greenup — 22.8%, Argillite — 37.1%, Greysbranch — 55.6%, McKell — 36.6%, Wurtland — 28.6%
Third grade breakdown:
Ashland — 36.5%, Charles Russell — 42.9%, Crabbe — 20.5%, Hager — 46.6%, Oakview — 44.2%, Poage — 19.4%
Raceland — 35.9%
Russell — 32.8%
Carter — 31.0%, Heritage — 20.6, Olive Hill — 25.0%, Prichard — 21.3%, Tygart Creek — 39.2%
Kentucky — 29.8%
Lawrence — 29.0%, Blaine — 17.6%, Fallsburg — 44.0%, Louisa East — 27.5%
Boyd — 27.9%, Cannonsburg — 21.3%, Catlettsburg — 17.1%, Ponderosa — 29.5%, Summit — 36.9%
Fairview — 26.8%
Greenup — 25.6%, Argillite — 28.1%, Greysbranch — 24.5%, McKell — 22.7%, Wurtland — 31.0%
Elliott — 14.5%