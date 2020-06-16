In preparation for the reopening of school for the 2020-2021 school year, the Kentucky Department of Education is seeking a better understanding of families’ and caregivers’ experiences with distance learning during the last school year.
KDE is seeking input from families in a brief survey on the challenges they experienced during the implementation of non-traditional instruction during this spring. This survey will help KDE plan for possible future periods when student learning occurs at home and provide supports to schools and districts in engaging families during the upcoming school year.
The survey will take about 10 or 15 minutes to complete and will be open through June 24.
Adult family members or caregivers responsible for a child or children during the period of distance learning during the 2020-2019 school year may complete the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/HBL38TN.