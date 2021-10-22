The Kentucky Department of Education’s recently released education data and its school report card system give access to each district’s school teacher qualifications as well as data concerning experience.
The data shows years in education, turnover rates, prior teaching experience and student-to-teacher ratios along with certifications. Data is available for each school individually, however The Daily Independent will look at overall numbers from the 10 local districts.
The district with the highest total number of teaching years is Ashland with 2,787 followed by Boyd with 2,724 and Carter with 2,719. Of course, these numbers are relative to the number of teachers in each district. The district with the largest average number of years experience is Russell with 15 years. The district with the lowest average is Fairview with 9.2 years. The statewide average is 12.1 years.
The full list:
Russell — 15 years
Raceland-Worthington — 13.6 years
Ashland — 12.9 years
Boyd County — 12.3 years
Kentucky — 12.1 years
Elliott County — 12 years
Lewis County — 11.7 years
Carter County — 11.6 years
Lawrence County — 11.4 years
Greenup County — 10.5 years
Fairview — 9.2 years
In addition to the average number of teaching years, the Kentucky Department of Education also shares data on new teachers. The data is listed under inexperienced teachers and shares the number of teachers who have zero to three years of teaching experience and the percentage of total teachers.
The full breakdown:
Elliott County — 28.38% (21 new teachers of 74)
Fairview — 27.91% (12 of 43)
Greenup County — 23.91% (44 of 184)
Lewis County — 21.43% (30 of 140)
Ashland — 18.45% (43 of 233)
Lawrence County — 18.29% (32 of 175)
Kentucky — 18.21% (7,745 of 42,526)
Boyd County — 17.86% (45 of 252)
Carter County — 16.48% (44 of 267)
Raceland-Worthington — 16.13% (10 of 62)
Russell — 10.14% (14 of 138)
A district’s turnover percentage of teachers is also evaluated by the KDE. However, this data doesn’t equate teachers who left the profession or a district entirely by KDE standards; the teacher could have changed positions or moved schools.
“This metric is used to determine the percentage of (1) prior year teachers who do not return to teaching or (2) new teachers who leave before the end of the school year. For the year of reporting, this includes teachers that that left the school regardless of whether they were re-employed in another district, moved within their district, left the Kentucky Public School system, or retired. Teachers promoted to administrators are also considered as turnover,” according to the KDE’s school report card website.
The full list:
Elliott County — 58.5% (38 of 65 teachers)
Fairview — 35% (7 of 20)
Raceland-Worthington — 29.8% (21 of 71)
Greenup County — 26.3% (55 of 209)
Boyd County — 17.2% (43 of 250)
Kentucky — 16.2% (7,150 of 44,240)
Ashland — 15.7% (33 of 210)
Carter County — 15.1% (42 of 279)
Lewis County — 13.6% (17 of 125)
Russell — 10.1% (15 of 149)
Lawrence County — 8.7% (16 of 183)
The data collected by the KDE also shares the ratio of the total number of students by end-of-year counts to the number of full time equivalent teachers in the district. The breakdown by school is also available on kyschoolreportcard.com.
The ratios of students to teachers by district:
Boyd County — 12:1
Ashland — 13:1
Elliott County — 13:1
Lawrence County — 14:1
Greenup County — 15:1
Carter County — 16:1
Fairview — 16:1
Lewis County — 16:1
Raceland-Worthington — 16:1
Russell — 16:1
Kentucky — 16:1