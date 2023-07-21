GRAYSON Kentucky Christian University has announced Jake Ratliff as its campus minister.
Ratliff is a 2012 KCU graduate and has maintained close ties with the school over the years, according to a press release.
Ratliff has served at various churches, including Highland Christian in Mason County and Tollesboro Christian in Lewis County. He was the worship and young adult minister at Tollesboro.
Ratliff is also the founder and leader of Hunt for the Gospel, which is a thriving ministry that combines his passion for hunting with mentoring young men, according to the release.
Ratliff is also on the board at Sugarloaf Christian Camp, which, according to the news release from KCU, further demonstrates his commitment to fostering spiritual development in various settings.
Ratliff has volunteered his time to lead worship in chapel and has worked closely with Worship Collective students during recent frequent visits to campus.
“His enthusiasm and dedication have left a lasting impression on the KCU community, making him an ideal candidate for the role of campus minister,” wrote KCU in a release.
Originally from Decatur, Indiana, Ratliff is married to Lela Jordan Ratliff. They have three children — Emelia, Kathryn and Wylie.
“Ratliff’s extensive experience in church ministry, coupled with his genuine passion for mentoring and guiding young leaders, makes him an invaluable addition to the KCU team,” the university wrote. “… He is eager to pour into the lives of KCU students, equipping them to become the next generation of Christian leaders. With his infectious enthusiasm and deep-rooted faith, Ratliff is poised to make a lasting impact on the KCU community.”