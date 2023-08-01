The Keeran School of Bible and Ministry at Kentucky Christian University announced it has entered into an arrangement with the Pastoral Care Department at UK King’s Daughters to offer internship placements in pastoral care and chaplaincy to interested students, according to a news release.
As needs in both ministry and higher education continue to fluctuate, this arrangement provides students pursuing the AA in Ministry and the BA/BS in Bible and Ministry with an emphasis in either Christian Leadership or Pastoral Care with an innovative way to complete their internship requirement within the hospital context. Students pursuing the BA/BS in Bible and Ministry with a different emphasis who are interested in completing their internship requirement through this arrangement may petition to do so.
“As a former chaplain in both trauma and rural contexts, ministry in contexts like hospitals, prisons, and the military is often challenging yet rewarding. Also, ministry in these formerly niche areas are becoming more and more mainstream. The skills learned in a pastoral care internship will not only prepare one for clinical practice and professional chaplaincy but also for work in the local congregation,” said Dr. Rob O'Lynn, Associate Professor of Preaching and Ministry at KCU and the KSBM's fieldwork coordinator.
Students completing their internship requirement through this arrangement will spend either 10 weeks (AA) or six months (BA/BS) working alongside the chaplaincy staff and pastoral care volunteers at King’s Daughters. Students will gain experience in traditional areas of pastoral care such as medical/surgical, intensive care, pediatrics, and oncology, while also gaining experience in more specialized areas such as mental health and palliative care. Students will also spend time at off-property facilities, such as King’s Daughters Ironton and the Kingsbrook Center.
“Knowing that there are not a lot of intern opportunities for ministry students outside of the congregational setting, King’s Daughters is excited to team with KCU,” said Jason Caudill, the Pastoral Care Supervisor at King’s Daughters. “This will allow us to offer an amazing opportunity for students to learn in a fast-paced environment much needed skills for both chaplaincy and pastoral ministry. This experience will help transform the student’s perspective on ministry both outside and inside the walls of the church.”
For more information about the internship program at KCU or this new partnership, contact Dr. O'Lynn at (606) 474-3220 or rolynn@kcu.edu.