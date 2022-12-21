GRAYSON Following a six-month search that considered nearly a dozen qualified candidates from across the country, Dr. Terry Allcorn has announced the appointment Robert E. Shoaff, Ph.D., as the new Dean of the Keeran School of Bible and Ministry at Kentucky Christian University. The appointment will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Dr. Shoaff brings strong academic credentials and significant professional experience to the Dean’s position. He holds bachelors and master’s degrees in Biblical Studies, Ministry, and Christian Leadership from Kentucky Christian University, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Cross-Cultural Leadership from Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee. In addition to academic preparation, he also brings a breadth of classroom, ministry and mission experience.
Dr. Shoaff served most recently at Lincoln Christian University as professor of Cultural Intelligence, Cultural Contextualization, and Cross-Cultural Ministry. His cross-cultural teaching experience includes five years at Sonlight Bible College in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, and two years teaching Comparative World Religions at La Universidad de Murcia, Spain. In Spain, he served for five years with the Bill Loft Mission, as a church planter in both Spain and North Africa.
As the founder of LEAD International, he continues to support global missions and serves as a consultant and coach to leaders training disciples in cross-cultural contexts. Dr. Shoaff writes and develops content and video scripts for discipleship training, and speaks frequently at churches, on university campuses, and at national and international conferences on missional engagement.
Dr. Shoaff also has a record of effective service as the lead minister of Christian Churches and Churches of Christ in Hillsboro, Ohio and Albion, Illinois, and as the Executive Director of Little Galilee Christian Camp & Retreat Center in Clinton, Illinois. In this capacity he was responsible all administrative functions including operational oversight, staff training and accountability, financial and fundraising operations, church relations, and recruiting and promotional appearances at churches and area gatherings. He was introduced to Christ while a camper at Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Camp in Ohio, where he was baptized. He knows first-hand the positive influence of the Christian camp and conference experience in the lives of young people.
Dr. Shoaff is excited to join the educational ministry of his alma mater and lead the Keeran School of Bible and Ministry in fulfillment of its mission “to enlist, educate and equip missional leaders empowered by biblical authority and worldview to advance the purposes of God for the benefit of his church and its mobilization of disciples in response to the Great Commission.”
“I am passionate about the renewed vision that I believe the Lord has given to the Keeran School of Bible and Ministry,” Dr. Shoaff said. “I covet your prayers and am humbled to know that you are praying for me. As I seek the Lord’s guidance, listening for the Spirit’s voice and watching for His movement, and as I partner with colleagues, I desire to make Jesus’ name great in all things. May He be praised now and forevermore as we work together to bring His Kingdom to earth and make His love and salvation known to many.”
The Search Committee established certain parameters for the selection process, giving close attention to the President’s preferred leadership profile.
Dr. Keith P. Keeran, Chancellor of the University and Interim Dean of the School of Bible and Ministry, reminded the Committee that, “It has become debatable in some circles, as to how much, if anything, the church of the 21st Century needs to know about the 19th and 20th Century unity movement to restore the ancient pattern of the church in life and practice. Most church leaders today approach the Restoration Movement only passively. They incorporate some of the underlying principles of the Movement into their personal theological perspective, but fail to touch on the struggle of the early reformers to come out of sectarian creedalism and embrace the Scriptures alone as their rule for faith and practice. The struggle is the most important part of the story, and the lessons the story teaches must not be forgotten. Distortions of the original pattern are evidenced throughout all of church history from ancient times to present-day. The church was not without such distortions in the 1st Century and it must remain vigilant and faithful to the Word in every generation if it is to keep in step with the unity for which Christ prayed. and my, what better opportunity to teach critical thinking skills to today’s ministry students than to invite them to walk with the reformers and share in their personal struggle to rediscover and restore biblical truth.”
Dr. Keeran said, “The Search Committee committed itself to finding a Dean that is a strong advocate for the hermenutics that shaped the Restoration Movement; a Dean that will not neglect the historical value of the reformers’ struggle as a required component of the curricular experience in ministerial education. We believe we have found such an advocate in Dr. Robert E. Shoaff.”
Dr. Shoaff provided confirming evidence for each of the key leadership areas included in the President’s charge to the Committee.
Dr. Keeran, pleased with the comprehensive nature of the search process, said that “the work of the Committee was especially blessed by the careful professional leadership of Calvin Lindell, Vice President of Academic Affairs at the University and Chair of the Search Committee. His prayerful attention to candidate background checks and the tedious work of checking transcripts and references was unparalleled in its thoroughness.”
The Committee (which also included Dr. Dennis Durst, professor of New Testament and Apologetics; Dr. Jim Girdwood, a former Dean of the School and retired professor of Old Testament and Biblical Languages; Donald Damron, Vice President of Student Life and senior minister with the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Grayson; and the Interim Dean, Dr. Keith P. Keeran), was enthusiastic in its recommendation to President Allcorn that Dr. Shoaff be appointed Dean of the Keeran School of Bible and Ministry.