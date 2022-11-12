IRONTON
I ventured into another world on Saturday. Through an unassuming white tent on South 3rd Street in Ironton, I was transported into a magical land for the 2022 Ironton Wizardfest.
It was with the same sense of wonder I first experienced back in the day when “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” premiered in theaters and we could actually see what we’d been reading about brought to stunning life.
Like Harry’s first moments walking through the magical wall behind the Leaky Cauldron and into Diagon Alley, so too did I slowly meander down South 3rd Street to take it all in, my head on a swivel the entire time. I half expected to hear the upbeat and immediately recognizable score from composer John Williams echo around the space.
This was my second trip to Wizardfest and it was just as enchanting as the first, though the first was special for many reasons. Five years ago, at its inaugural event, I attended with two of my best friends, both lifelong Harry Potter fans, just like me. We got to experience the wonder of choosing our own wands and mingling with like-minded fans who just wanted to feel like a kid again.
It was something similar this time around. I saw so many children dressed as Hogwarts students, many Gryffindors among the bunch, but I saw one Hufflepuff kid who warmed my own little Hufflepuff heart. It brought to mind just how incredible this event truly is and how needed it is to have something so near and dear to peoples’ hearts celebrated in such a way.
Wizardfest brings together multiple communities, both geographically and socially. The best was seeing the younger generations enjoying the vendors and activities just as much as the older ones with just as much enthusiasm.
One of my first stops was the Ro-Na Theater where Gary Bussa with DES Coveries Education and Entertainment was putting on a display of creepy creatures. It was with the same love and care of creatures that Magizoologist Newt Scamander possesses that Bussa showed off Tilly the tortoise and an arachnid named Dirty Harry among others.
Outside the theater, lining South 3rd and branching off to other streets, I found multiple vendors set up under tents to attempt to protect their wares from the elements. A misty, chilly rain did nothing to deter the crowd of Potter enthusiasts from picking some bits and bobs for their wizardry. There were handmade crafts, food and photo opportunities everywhere I looked.
Photo ops included professional cosplayers with Cos-Ohana dressed as Molly and Arthur Weasley, Professor Severus Snape, Professor Remus Lupin and Daily Prophet reporter Rita Skeeter among others. I also spotted the flying Ford Anglia featured in the second book and film as well as a replica of the specially-seated broom Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody rode in the fifth film. (Complete with Moody himself standing nearby.)
Vendors came from all over, locally and not so much. One that I enjoyed watching was the broom maker with Magical Marvels. Pat Johnson, from Lebanon, Ohio, said he and his wife (also a Harry Potter superfan) mostly work Renaissance fairs, but they especially enjoy coming to Wizardfest. It was at Johnson’s booth where I got to witness a child buying his first broom and again I felt that warm fuzziness that comes with a shared interest with a complete stranger.
What’s so impressive about the Ironton Wizardfest is the detail and effort the organizers put into it. The Facebook page says the event is by fans and for fans. Everywhere you look, there’s some little thing to call you back to the Harry Potter world. There was even a printed edition of The Ironton Prophet, which is an homage to The Daily Prophet from Harry Potter, complete with wizarding news, advice and Easter eggs for fans to enjoy.
The city takes great pride in this event and it certainly shows. Many of the storefronts lining South 3rd got in on the action with themed window displays and specials. It’s a true community event. Ironton has done something special in bringing so many people together. Wizardfest may not be the main event — our Superbowl, for you sports-minded folks, would be the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios — but it’s still such a big deal for fans around here.
You can see it in those who attend: from the millennials who grew up first with the books and then the movies, attending each and every midnight premiere with eager anticipation to the youngest running around in their tiny little wizard robes as well as those fans who’s years may rival Headmaster Albus Dumbledore. This event brings a little bit of light and kinship to the community.
For us Potter veterans, Wizardfest is a chance to embrace the wonder and excitement of the books once again and to recapture that initial spark Harry Potter first instilled in us.
It is my most sincere hope that Wizardfest sticks around for a good long time. I believe Harry Potter is our generation’s “Star Wars,” and it will last well beyond any of us. It will continue to enchant readers and movie viewers for years to come and continue to inspire events like Wizardfest to grow.
Like Harry, Ron and Hermione’s time at Hogwarts, as they disembarked from Platform 9¾ for a new term, so too do I foresee Ironton Wizardfest being a new adventure with each passing year as it delights Potter fans across past and future generations.
