The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $4,407,243 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
State and County Funded Project
• City of Cadiz was approved for up to $93,500 in state and county funds for the construction of a farmers' market structure to extend the marketing season for producers.
• Gav's Meat Processing, LLC was approved for $5,000 in Butler County funds to purchase meat processing equipment.
• Sugarloaf Mountain Meats and Processing was approved for $224,850 in state funds as a forgivable loan to purchase a poultry processing unit called "Plant in a Box" and equipment to expand their operation to a USDA certified poultry processing facility.
County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)
CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.
• Twenty-six CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $3,877,393:
Ballard ($325,000), Carroll ($183,809), Casey ($240,000)*, Clark ($170,000), Clinton ($160,909), Daviess ($50,000), Fayette ($40,000)*, Harrison ($371,979), Henderson ($45,000), Henry ($291,278), Jessamine ($100,000), Lawrence ($125,000), Leslie ($62,730), Marshall ($46,732), Marion ($135,000), McCreary ($35,725), Meade ($61,842), Mercer ($188,951), Montgomery ($200,000), Morgan ($221,911), Muhlenberg ($54,813), Oldham ($30,000), Owen ($265,000)*, Powell ($60,841), Trimble ($230,873), Wayne ($180,000).