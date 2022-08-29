ASHLAND A K-9 partner aided the Boyd County Sheriff's Department in recovering more than 28 grams of fentanyl.
Ashley E. Luman, 36, of Mount Sterling, was arrested Saturday after a Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a Cannonsburg Clark's Pump-N-Shop, according to the arrest citation.
The affidavit states that the initial call came in regarding Luman harassing customers. The officer wrote that Luman was trying to sell gas station patrons some headphones.
When the officer arrived on the scene, he noted that Luman seemed anxious and was pacing around his vehicle described as a 2011 Chrysler 200 with a Florida license plate.
The deputy then noticed Luman had a white substance around his nose and upper lip, according to court documents.
The deputy asked Luman if he consented to a search of his car but Luman denied.
That's where the deputy's K-9 partner, "Inferno," was deployed.
Inferno indicated that drugs were in the vehicle by taking a seat by the rear passenger door, alerting to his handler that the car needed his attention, according to court records.
Deputies uncovered a gray backpack in the back seat where Inferno had alerted. Once the backpack was opened, deputies found a purple Crown Royal bag that contained two over-the-counter pill bottles, according to the citation.
The citation states the contents of the pill bottles were analyzed and tested positive for fentanyl.
Deputies also recorded that they found sandwich bags that contained ecstasy.
In addition to the drugs, deputies also found multiple cell phones and a set of digital scales — escalating what could've been a possession charge to aggravated trafficking.
Luman was transported to Boyd County Detention Center.
