CANNONSBURG The impeccable nose of K-9 Inferno, a Dutch Shepherd, led to the arrest of two people last week on drug possession charges.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that K-9 Inferno, under the handling of deputy Zach Mitchell, indicated on drugs inside a car during a routine traffic stop.
During a search, officers found meth, heroin and a gun, according to the release.
Devin C. Castle, 24, of Catlettsburg, and Eli Newman, 22, of Summit, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
Castle was charged with simple possession of meth, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Newman was charged with simple possession of meth and heroin and failure to produce an insurance card.