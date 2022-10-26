CATLETTSBURG K-9 Inferno is a brindle-coated Dutch Shepherd who speaks German.
Sitting in the floor of Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods’s office, he looks intently at his handler, despite the sheriff trying to get him off track.
“See that? He won’t even budge until he’s given the command,” Woods said. “Here Inferno, come here.”
The dog doesn’t budge a bit.
Deputy Zach Mitchell shouts a German command, and the dog moves, wagging its tail like any old dog. But Inferno isn’t a house pet — he lives to work.
See Inferno and Mitchell are partners on the force and the 2- to 3-year-old dog is showing the rookie handler the ropes.
“I’ve always been driven to serve the needs of this county and to do what’s best in the community,” Mitchell said. “So when the sheriff blessed me with the post, I was honored to do so. My goal is go out there, serve the community and make sure both him (Inferno) and I make it home safe at the end of the shift.”
So Mitchell is learning what Inferno can do and how he works — while Kentucky doesn’t require certifications for handlers, they are working toward that certification.
“I wouldn’t care to call him to find somebody, but he needs to be certified for other aspects before we can use him in that capacity,” Woods said. “The dog knows what he’s doing — it’s a matter of getting the deputy up to speed.”
And like any deputy at the sheriff’s office, Inferno has to wear a lot of hats.
He can track down a toddler who’s wandered off into the wood line or a fugitive who has busted out the back door and down the alley.
Inferno can smell weed, heroin, cocaine and meth — the most common drugs being slung on the streets.
He can protect his human deputies if need be — with just a command, the happy-go lucky dog switches into a snarling, barking beast. and with the next command, he goes back to being a friend.
Then there’s the “article searches” where the dog can search up a piece of evidence in a field based on what smells different.
Taking a pair of keys and tossing them into a small grassy area in front of the office, Mitchell demonstrates the technique.
“Go get it,” he said.
Inferno drives his nose to the ground and zig-zags across the grass in a grid pattern — within seconds, he’s laying down at the keys.
“It’s not that he knows what keys smells like, it’s just that he knows the smell is different than what’s there,” Mitchell said.
For a reward, Mitchell gives the dog a toy to bite on for a few seconds.
As Mitchell learns his new partner, don’t be surprised to see them out in the community — the pair have already made the rounds at Malibu Jack’s and some of the local high school games.
Both Mitchell and the sheriff were clear — do not pet the dog.
“For a police dog he’s pretty friendly, but he’s still an animal,” Woods said. “You never know what’s on his mind. So do not pet him.”
To see Inferno and Mitchell in action, check out The Daily Independent TikTok (@ashdailyindependent).