ASHLAND Ashland Police is searching for an 18-year-old Ashland man who is wanted on attempted murder and first-degree wanton endangerment charges.
According to an APD Facebook post, Malackhi D. Mullins, of Ashland, shot a juvenile on Wednesday afternoon around the 2000 block of Belmont Street.
The victim is in stable condition after being life-flighted to a local trauma hospital.
Mullins was described to APD as 5-foot-10 and about 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. A description of skin color was not provided in the Facebook release.
Mullins and others fled the scene in a gray Honda, according to APD. Mullins is considered armed and dangerous, said police.
APD investigated and searched a large area of Belmont Street for several hours. It was closed as a police officer told The Daily Independent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday he was simply directing traffic and was not aware of what had happened.
A phone call and text message to the police chief on Wednesday evening were not returned, but APD made the Facebook post around 1 a.m.
In the post, APD thanked Boyd EMS, Ashland Fire and the neighbors on Belmont Street for “all their assistance during this terrible event.”
“We are also thankful for the assistance from friends and families affected by the shooting as we locate all involved parties,” the post read. “APD has received numerous leads and is following up on each of them, and we appreciate your patience as we handle each call.”
If anyone has any information, video or witnessed the events, email silentwitness@ashlandky.gov or call (606) 385-3127. The case number is 23-14089.