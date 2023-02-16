GREENUP A Greenup County Justice of the Peace has resigned, Judge-Executive Bobby Hall announced during the fiscal court meeting on Tuesday.
According to the Greenup County Clerk’s Office, Bret Morris, of District 1, has stepped away from the position.
Hall said a justice of the peace placed a notice at a property the county had condemned. Hall did not name Morris in the meeting.
“That is totally illegal,” Hall said. “A justice of the peace does not have that authority. I wanted to make that very clear today that we have a procedure by statutes, and that’s the way we’ll do business as a court.”
Hall reminded everyone Greenup County is a commission county. A justice of the peace’s duties include solemnization of marriages and acceptance of applications for a notary public.
“It’s official misconduct in the second degree if they do something more than that,” Hall said.
Hall lauded former interim clerk Amanda Hamm’s work in the county clerk’s office, passing along some praise from the Secretary of State himself.
“I talked to (Michael Adams) and he said, ‘I have no idea how you kept the clerk’s office open during two transitions,’” Hall said. “It’s borderline impossible, but Amanda Hamm did it. … She is good at what she does.”
Hamm stepped in after former longtime clerk Pat Hieneman retired in late August 2022. Andrew Imel was voted Clerk in November before officially taking the seat in January.
Hamm turned over $34,500-plus in excess fees to the court.
With that money, Hall said, the county clerk’s office will get remodeled.
Some other highlights from Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting:
• Greenup County Road Superintendent Henry Patrick requested the purchases of two trucks (one for solid waste, one for road department), a paver, a trailer and a mower. The 25-35 ton trailer will cost $33,740. Other costs are yet to be finalized.
• Vance Williams, of the solid waste department, said his crew did 60 miles of road cleanup in January — “really unheard of, but the weather has been cooperative.” Hall noted he received lots of compliments about cleanup efforts, specifically on Route 1, where Williams said the crew picked up 190 bags. “People noticed,” Hall said. “We appreciate it.”
• Public Safety Director Buford Hurley said the estimate on the tornado siren unit in Wurtland is $28,000. If the 25-year-old pole needs replaced, it will be an additional $7,000.
• Coroner Neil Wright said the staff at the coroner’s office is now at four, including new deputy Chaz Wireman, who the fiscal court voted to get into basic training next month.
• The county attorney’s office will receive nine new windows for a total cost of $7,875.
• Deputy jailer salaries were set, and policy and procedures were adopted for the jail. After Jailer Larry Pancake gave his report, Hall said, “It’s crazy the money that’s been saved by simply doing the tasks with the inmates, and the road department.”
• Ryan Willis was promoted to Director of Maintenance for seven buildings. Hall said he’s saved the county more than $200,000 over the last 16 months. He will be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We call him more than we call Buford,” Hall said. “Now that’s hard to believe.”
• Hall proclaimed this week National FFA Week in Greenup County.