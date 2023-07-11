CATLETTSBURG Justice of the Peace and community activist Suzanne Griffith asked the Boyd County Fiscal Court Tuesday to weigh in on the proposed 18.3% rate hike proposed by Kentucky Power last month while the case goes through the public service commission.
Griffith said out of the 20 counties in the Kentucky Power service area, Boyd County has the biggest voice in the proceedings.
"You have a voice and I know your voice can be heard," she said. "If you're going to write a letter to the commission, I just ask you to be balanced in your approach. Don't just be for the power company. Attend meetings, look into this."
Griffith, who volunteers at the Westwood Baptist Food Bank, said she's afraid the rate hike will hurt the most vulnerable in the county.
"We have a lot of people, older folks, coming and saying it's their first time at the food bank," she said. "This could kill people. People will have to cut back on food and medication to pay for their bill."
Griffith also said she wanted to see a push for more energy independence, asking the county to look into getting energy production back into Boyd.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said Griffith would probably have to "agree to disagree with what I'm about to say next."
"This is what happens when we elect people who are fighting the War on Coal," he said. "There's nothing cheaper than a rock we find in the ground that we can burn. That's why the cost has gone up."
After the meeting, Chaney said he didn't think a letter would help nor hurt the rate case, but he wanted to learn more before weighing in on the case.
"I don't know enough right now to get into the weeds, but I plan on learning more and looking into it. This is a problem, but I'm not quite sure what our role would be."
Chaney said he's been pretty happy with Kentucky Power, especially after its response to the 2021 ice storm.
During a 2017 rate case, former Judge-Executive Steve Towler submitted a letter to the public service commission stating that he fully supported the power company's economic development efforts in the region and asked the commission to consider their rate increase at the time.
