CATLETTSBURG Due to a combination of COVID-19 restrictions and the nature of cases on the docket, the Boyd County grand jury indicted only two people this week.
Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley said this was the lowest number of indictments issued by the grand jury in her tenure as the county’s top prosecutor. Upon the conclusion of the grand jury presentations this week, Copley said she was surprised that so few were actually heard by the panel.
“Before this, the lowest I think we’ve ever had was six cases,” Copley said. “Normally, we average about 13-15 cases.”
Copley said the number of cases set for the grand jury this week was already low — less than 10. However, a number of the cases were low-level drug cases that could either be shifted into misdemeanor drug court or amended to a misdemeanor to be tried in district court.
Moving forward, Copley said COVID restrictions will prevent some cases from being heard by the grand jury. Other cases will be scheduled in bundles, leading to fluctuations in the case load being presented to the grand jury.
“This situation is fluid, but we’re hoping the court system will be reopened by April so we can get the system back up to speed,” Copley said.
An indictment is merely an formal accusation of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were indicted this week:
• Michael A. Craig, 42, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of first-degree rape. Craig is accused of raping a woman at a homeless camp on Dec. 22, 2020. If convicted, he faces between 10 and 20 years in prison.
• Joshua J. Young, 29, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense). Court records show Young was charged Jan. 4 in connection with a case made by the Ashland Police Department. If convicted, Young could face between one and five years in prison.
