From thunderous pandemonium to deafening silence.
A packed Paycor Stadium was absolutely rocking, said a slew of local fans who attended a much-anticipated Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
Justin Tackett, of Olive Hill, will never forget the joy on his son’s face when he opened Bills-Bengals tickets as a Christmas present. Now, he and his son, Lucas, will always remember the image of a crowd of 65,000-plus shocked fans as they witnessed a scary scene on the field on Jan. 2, 2023.
With 5:58 to go in the first quarter, the Bengals led the Bills, 7-3, and the home team was on the move again.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was on a roll, completing his first four pass attempts for 52 yards, including the last one of the night — a 13-yarder to Tee Higgins. When safety Damar Hamlin helped bring Higgins down with what appeared to be a fairly routine tackle, he got back on his feet quickly. Then, the 24-year-old Pittsburgh native stumbled a bit and collapsed. That occurred at 8:55 p.m.
From electric to eerie, the environment shifted dramatically.
“I’ve been to a million Bengals games, but I’ve never gone to one that felt like that,” said Brandon Barnes, a teacher at Boyd County Middle. “Then it just got so eerie so fast.”
It was difficult to see for those in the lower bowl, but Tackett said he quickly noticed something very abnormal from the upper level.
“We could see them doing something, and then the way the athletic trainers rushed out, you could tell it wasn’t routine,” Tackett said. “They brought the ambulance out and they were on the field for a long time.”
Several media outlets reported first-responders administered CPR to Hamlin for about 10 minutes.
The Bills issued a statement on Tuesday morning revealing that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and his heartbeat was restored on the field. He was intubated and his vitals were normal, but he was listed in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center as of Tuesday early afternoon.
Tackett tried to explain what was transpiring to his son, but the 36-year-old had never seen anything like it.
“He didn’t understand why (the players) weren’t coming back on the field,” Tackett said. “I said, ‘Son, something major must have happened.’”
While Tackett couldn’t manage good cellular service from his seat, a few others around him did.
“Other people were on their phones and giving updates,” he said. “We had a very good crowd around us. Everybody was very understanding. Everybody knew this was bigger than football.”
Megan Perry Carter, originally from Paintsville but now a longtime resident of Cincinnati, also noticed respectful fans.
“I feel very proud of being a Bengal and Cincinnatian,” she said. “The fans handled the situation with grace and respect.”
Lifelong Bengals fans Zach Adkins (son) and John Adkins (father) stuck around for more than an hour following the incident.
“A little after 10, the escalators switched from ascending to descending,” Zach Adkins said. “But the atmosphere leaving the stadium was peaceful. Everyone was patient, shoulder to shoulder. (I have) a lot of respect for Cincinnati fans and the decision by the NFL to suspend the game.”
The NFL announced on Tuesday afternoon the game will not resume this week. The Bengals are 11-4 and currently in the No. 3 spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Bills are 12-3.
Records and seeding were far from the forefront of people’s minds Monday night and Tuesday.
Debbie Miller and her husband, Ed, attended with a group of friends for a birthday celebration.
Like Louisa’s Asia Hatfield and her fiancé, Bob, the Millers were excited to see American Idol winner Noah Thompson, a Lawrence County native, perform the National Anthem.
“The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, especially with the Bengals jumping out to an early lead,” Debbie Miller said. “Then, the unbelievable happened and the atmosphere turned somber. We were just stunned.
“… I immediately began praying he would be all right as I’m sure everyone did,” Miller added. “It was heartbreaking watching the players in such distress. And his mother — I can’t even imagine. I will keep Damar, his family and all the players in my thoughts and prayers.”
Confusion abounded as it was difficult to assess the situation in the stadium, said first-time NFL game attendee John Shepard, of Prichard, West Virginia. He was there with his friend, Matt Robinson, of Coal Grove.
“At first, everyone thought it was a routine injury, and we’re just looking and thinking, who went down?” Shepard said. “I was watching the Jumbotron and you just saw trainers and staff waving at the sidelines, and then the players started assembling around him; that’s when everyone knew something more serious was going on.”
He was everything went silent after Bengals coach Zac Taylor approached Bills coach Sean McDermott, and players were visibly shaken.
“You could hear a pin drop,” said Alexis Nichols, of Russell, She was there with fiancé Cullen Callihan, his brother and his brother’s girlfriend. They’d been at Paycor for all but two home games this season.
“It was the most packed game I’ve ever seen, and we were at the playoff game (against the Raiders) last year,” Nichols said.
A fellow fan close by found the video of Hamlin’s collapse on social media, and Nichols remembered the fan saying, “It looks like a heart attack.”
Barnes’s cousin is a doctor, and upon seeing the video, he uttered something similar and said, “oh, that’s bad.”
Before realizing the seriousness of the injury, Barnes made a trek to the concourse for some food.
“Food vendors were watching the TV, and (Bills receiver) Stefon Diggs was crying on the screen, and I’m like, this isn’t normal,” Barnes said.
“My mom was texting me and giving me updates from home,” Nichols said. “People at home really knew more than we did. They got word before we did that the game was postponed.”
Nichols said she and her fiancé listened to ESPN pretty much the entire way home.
“I had a hard time going to sleep last night, just because of all the anxiety,” she said. “We finally got settled about 2:30 (a.m.).”
Hatfield said the night started out awesome with Thompson singing and Burrow slinging on-target throws. It quickly turned, and she got to thinking about Hamlin, the person.
“He’s somebody’s kid, somebody’s best friend, somebody’s family member,” Hatfield said. “He’s not just a football player, he’s a person. I think this made some people realize, it’s more than just a game. They’re playing with their lives on the line. That’s with any sport.”
Marty Conley, of Russell, said the scene was “surreal.” Conley has attended countless sporting events over the years — in many cases, he’s been on the sideline with a camera in his hands shooting for various media outlets.
“The team came out and built a horseshoe around the back of the ambulance,” Conley said. “Joe Burrow walked over and took a knee. Both teams kinda came together. There were just things you don’t see, and that’s what was so surreal about it.”
Conley said the incident made him and his friends think about Dale Earnhardt Sr., who died during the Daytona 500 in 2001.
“Nobody would’ve thought that would happen,” Conley said.
Conley said his heart goes out to Hamlin’s family. He said he was encouraged by the response pertaining to Hamlin’s foundation’s community toy drive. The GoFundMe had an initial goal of $2,500. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had reached $4 million.
“That’s one of those things sports does,” Conley said. “The game switches off when something like this happens.”
