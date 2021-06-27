ASHLAND Ashland’s first pride celebration drew hundreds of supporters and about a dozen protesters to Central Park on Saturday afternoon to commemorate Pride Month.
About 300 people made an appearance at the Pride Family Picnic on Central Avenue in Ashland. Ashland Pride hosted the event.
Holly Edwards, President of Ashland Pride, said the pride picnic “started as a much smaller idea,” but after days of the event gaining “traction and popularity on social media,” Edwards said, it kept getting bigger.
The pride celebration is “just a way for the community to come together and be together as one group and celebrate each other,” Edwards said.
Supporters and allies were not the only ones among the crowd. Several people were seen on the outskirts of the orange plastic wall where they preached through a megaphone and held signs that read “homo sex is sin,” “repent or perish” and “fear God.”
“It’s just disappointing,” Edwards said. “We’re literally just having a picnic, we’re not harming anyone. … We’re not parading through the streets, we're just families having a picnic.”
Edwards said she expected the backlash, citing the location.
“I think maybe someday we won't have protesters at these events,” she said.
A man who said his name was “Brother in Christ” was holding a sign that read, “God doesn't love everybody.”
“It’s a choice to be gay,” he said. “Nobody is born gay; they make it a choice. … Anything outside of the sexual attraction of a man and female is an abomination.”
He quoted multiple scriptures from the Bible rebuking homosexuality and said, “The Lord doesn't lie, God doesn’t lie.”
Another man, who said it was “a mistake” to give his name due to past incidents of people “calling their workplaces and trying to get them fired,” was holding a sign with the group of about a dozen people. He said he was in Central Park to not protest, but to share his faith “with the people that we know are going to end up in eternal hell fire.” He said, “I drove six hours to try and get people to come to the glorious gospel of Christ. God does love, however God does hate.”
Holding a sign that stated “trust Jesus, he hates sin,” Zachary Humphrey said he appeared on Central Avenue to share the spiritual message of Jesus Christ.
Said Humphrey: “You can't control the temptations, but you can control how you respond to them. Homosexuality is a sin. There’s a difference between having desires that you know you shouldn’t act on, and acting on them.”
The celebration kicked off early Saturday afternoon at 2 on a hot, sunny day. Many attendees described the day as joyful and amazing.
“I wanted to support the gay community and show love,” Ashley Barada said. “This is a great event, great turnout and long overdue. I cannot wait to see more of it.”
She described the atmosphere as happy, positive and exciting.
Malaya Gun, 17, of Huntington High School, was joined by her mother, who helped decorate the Bandstand in Central Park, where she said she made an appearance to celebrate pride and support the movement.
“God loves all of us, He loves all of us no matter what,” she said.
Seeing people show up to protest the event motivates her to continue fighting for a change.
“We can show them the true meaning of pride,” Gun said.
Kameron Christian, a resident of Ashland, said she was in the park to “feel proud of herself.”
“Just let us live; we are people, too,” she said. “They say we are going to hell and that we are going to die. It’s just awful.”
A few city leaders were also among the crowd at the celebration.
Josh Blanton, an Ashland City Commissioner, said the city did a great job in making the festival a safe, secure event.
“I would say it is an atmosphere of bravery, encouragement and love,” he said, “Ashland Pride has done a great job in preparing for the event.”
At around 3:30 p.m., a fashion show began on the Bandstand stage in the park. Several people walked, marched and twirled across the stage to be judged on who sported the best pride outfit.
Despite a few arguments between both sides, the Pride Family Picnic remained peaceful and concluded at 5 p.m.