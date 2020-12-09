ASHLAND Despite the name, the band The Goodfellas is more than a few nice young men.
Bass player Christian Mullins said the band, which has performed together for more than a year at local venues, dates to their days in high school and mutual admiration for musicianship and jazz.
“The very beginning of the band’s relationship began when me and Trent (Litteral, saxophonist) got into high school,” Mullins said, noting they both joined the jazz band at Boyd County High School. “Once the first note rang out in the year’s first rehearsal, it was over for me, and I’m sure Trent felt the exact same way. We both grew such an immense passion for music that year. For me, it was just beginning and for Trent, who had done band throughout middle school too, it was just growing.” Aaron Stephens, of Greenup County, joined with drums and vocals and Elijah Miller joined as guitar and vocals.
“We had idolized Elijah ever since we met him,” Mullins said. “He’s a musical prodigy.”
Needing a guitar player, Mullins said he and Litteral “prodded” him into joining.
“We needed a balance of experience to counter our inexperience,” Mullins continued. “He was always very kind to us and seeing him be the virtuoso that he was just inspired me and Trent more.”
Mullins describes their music as jazz fusion, blues, funk, classic jazz and soul, with inspiration from a diverse range of artists — from James Taylor to Thundercat to Duke Ellington.
Because of COVID-19, their performances have been limited, but they have played at some city-sponsored events like the reveal ceremony for the Ashland Riverfront statues and at the Broadway Square opening, as well as at Ashland Recovery Fest and The V Club in Huntington.
They continue to have shows at Blazer's Restaurant and Bakery.
“As more venues open with fewer COVID restrictions, we hope to travel and play in larger cities like Lexington, Charleston, Cincinnati and Columbus,” Mullins said.
As for being called The Goodfellas, Mullins said band earned the name.
“A bartender said we were just a few 'good fellas,' so the name The Goodfellas came about,” he said.
It's OK by Mullins, who has nothing but praise for his band members.
“It’s been a wonderful and exciting history between the four of us ever since then,” he said.
