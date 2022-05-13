FLEMINGSBURG The Junior Sisk Band will perform at 2 p.m. May 22 at Double S Entertainment, the final show of this season's Years of Farming bluegrass series. Back Up and Push will be the opening band.
Sisk is widely recognized as one of today's top bluegrass vocalists and is a constant reminder that traditional bluegrass is still alive and well. A longtime resident of the Virginia Blue Ridge, his bluegrass pedigree runs deep. Influenced by a father who wrote songs and played guitar and a mother who sang, Sisk first learned to play around age 14.
His early influences included The Stanley Brothers, Larry Sparks, and Dave Evans, but he often credits the Johnson Mountain Boys with inspiring him to pursue bluegrass professionally. Sisk first made his mark in bluegrass as a songwriter in the early 1990s, penning classic Lonesome River Band songs like "Game (I Can't Win)" and "Tears Are Blinding Me."
As a member of Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz and Blueridge, he helped define the sound of driving, modern traditional bluegrass.
Sisk founded Ramblers Choice in 1998, releasing "Sounds of the Mountains" on Rounder Records. After leaving Blueridge in 2006, he reformed the group and began a successful career with Rebel Records. His 2011 album "Heart of a Song" helped bring the band into the spotlight and eventually was named IBMA Album of the Year in 2012.
Its single, "A Far Cry from Lester and Earl," which Sisk co-wrote, became a rallying cry for a resurgence of traditional sounds in bluegrass and received the 2012 Song of the Year Award from the IBMA. Sisk was further honored when he was named 2013 IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year, while his band earned the 2014 SPBGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year award. In 2016, "Longneck Blues," a collaboration with noted singer-songwriter Ronnie Bowman, was named Recorded Event of the Year by the IBMA.
Most recently, Sisk received the 2017 Male Vocalist of the Year award from SPBGMA. He and his band now record for Mountain Fever Records and are currently promoting their third album for the label, "Load the Wagon," which spent a consecutive six months at the No. 1 spot on the National Survey Chart in 2020 and became Sisk's most successful album to date. A brand-new single has just been released, "I Wanna Be Where You Are," the first from a forthcoming new album due out at a date yet to be announced by Mountain Fever Records.
Solidifying the success of the latest album, Junior Sisk received a landslide of nominations in the IBMA Awards for 2021, including Album of The Year, for "Load the Wagon," Song of The Year, for "Just Load The Wagon" and Male Vocalist ofThe Year. SPBGMA also recognized Sisk's recent music releases with two wins in February 2022, for Album of The Year for "Load the Wagon" and Song of The Year for "Just Load The Wagon."
Back Up and Push is a traditional bluegrass band from southern Ohio led by Seth Carkeek and focusing on tight harmonies and keeping the crowds entertained. JM Tolle on banjo has played bluegrass and gospel music for 30 years. starting at 14 and has a deep appreciation of “Crowe” style banjo.
Carkeek on guitar started young while following his family’s band all over southern Ohio and Kentucky. As the bass player, Bill Lykins “Quarterback” has been on stage for years as a multi-instrument musician. The “youngsters” of the band, Chandler Tolle plays lead guitar and sings. Also singing and playing mandolin is Jachin Irwin.
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $20. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by our sponsors including two tickets to our October show.
The venue is at 150 Foster St.
For more information, visit yearsoffarming.com. For tickets or to reserve seats, call Paula Hinton at (606)748-0798 or email paulahinton2000@yahoo.com.