ASHLAND An event celebrating the emancipation of those who have been enslaved in the United States will be the first of its kind in the city.
Juneteenth in Ashland, sponsored by Ashland For Change and the Boyd/Greenup County chapter of the NAACP, will be June 20 in Central Park, with entertainment, speakers and food, said Marie Troxler, president of Ashland for Change and one of the founders of the group.
"I’ve always kind of wanted to do something to highlight minority community and when we got together last year, it kinda seemed right to do it around Juneteenth and give us something to celebrate," Troxler said.
Last year, several members of Ashland For Change and the local chapter of the NAACP got together for a march from the riverfront to Central Park, attracting more than 100 participants, said Audra Thomas, vice president of Ashland for Change.
"In response to the police brutality against Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, about 15 of us wanted to create an organization that provides education and awareness on racial inequality, as well as amplify the voices of miniority members of the Ashland community," Thomas said.
This is the first year for a Juneteenth event, but Troxler said she hopes to attract about 150.
Musical performers will include:
• Lady D, also known as Doris Fields, who is a soul singer from Beckley, West Virginia.
Fields is known as “West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul” is an R&B, soul and blues musician and songwriter. She is the founder and organizer of West Virginia’s Simply Jazz and Blues Festival and previously hosted the weekly Simply Jazz and Blues radio show on Groovy94 in Beckley. In 2008, Fields’ original song “Go Higher” won an online contest sponsored by the Obama Music Arts and Entertainment Group. She performed the song as a headliner at the Obama for Change Inauguration Ball with President Barack Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama in attendance.
• Heavy Hitters, a regional band playing funk and jazz.
• Building Rockets, a local Appalachian band playing "countrified" rock and roll.
• Angela Linthicum of Burlington, an educator and gospel singer.
Other performers have yet to confirm, Thomas said.
Fat Boy Q food truck will be onsite.
Thomas said COVID guidelines will be in place.
"We will encourage social distancing and masking similar for what we did at the march (last year)," she said. "We should have plenty of hand sanitizer and might have masks to donate, but we’re still waiting on what the government says about restrictions. By June 20, they might lift restrictions, so we’re not sure what the guidelines will be then, but we still want to encourage everyone to be safe."
While Juneteenth celebrates the liberation of Black people, both women said everyone is invited to the event, despite age, background or race.
"We just want to make sure people are still aware of this holiday," Troxler said. "It gives the opportunity to highlight black and minority restaurants and businesses and to gather the community and give the community something to look forward to and be proud of."
Thomas said she agrees.
"Ashland has made some strides in community and economic development, but there are still problems here and a lot of them are stuck under the rug or people don’t know something is wrong," she said. "That’s why we’re here. We want to facilitate conversation and get people on the same page and learn about each other."
Juneteenth in Ashland will be from 2 to 6 p.m. June 20 at the bandstand in Central Park. Entertainment will include Lady D, Heavy Hitters, Building Rockets and Angela Linthicum. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.