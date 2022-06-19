ASHLAND The group Ashland for Change hosted a festival in Ashland’s Central Park on Sunday to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States on June 19, and was first celebrated in Texas in 1865 when slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
People across the country celebrate the holiday, and it has grown to mean more than freedom of body to those who celebrate it. Juneteenth has come to mean the hope of freedom from exclusion, freedom from undeserved judgment or persecution, and the inclusion of all people of any color or creed.
The festival featured food, refreshments and live musical performances by many local artists such as Corduroy Brown and Holly Forbes. People enjoyed the entertainment, were able to get information from various booths set up throughout the venue, and mingle freely in the open air in a picnic setting.
The relaxed, friendly atmosphere of the event was something that Audra Thomas, of Ashland for Change, said is necessary for interaction and open discussions on topics that many find uncomfortable.
Ashland for Change is a nonprofit organization that was formed after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
“The importance of Juneteenth to me is bringing awareness to our community and celebrating inclusion,” Thomas said. “It’s about bringing everyone together regardless of their race, religion and other things like that. We had never had a Juneteenth celebration until last year, and we wanted to establish the tradition of having the celebration every year.
“Ashland doesn’t have a lot of issues,” Thomas said. “But there are some embedded issues with racial inequality and lack of diversity. So, we wanted to become a resource to educate and work with the community.”
One example of this, Thomas said, was when her group worked with Holy Family last year to educate students about racial slurs.
“We just want to work in the community and help teach people that we are all the same regardless of race, and to embrace our differences. We are all people,” Thomas said. “And we want to be there to help establish that common ground and include people who have not always been included.”
Brandon Thomas, of the ACLU, was present at the Juneteenth event and shared his thoughts on the importance of festivals like the Sunday event in bringing people together rather than driving them apart.
“I feel like there was a very good turnout, and that this is an important event for everyone to come and be a part of. There are a lot of bands, activities and conversations,” he said. “Everyone is celebrating together and that is really good because we grow through people who are different from us. So it is really important for all different types of people to come and celebrate together. That way we can celebrate things like different ideas and beliefs, and our differences can help us to become better people.”