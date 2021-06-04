ASHLAND Ashland in Motion’s second First Friday of the season will feature a Basketball Hotshot Competition sponsored by G&J Pepsi and WeCare Medical Respiratory & Mobility. It will take place in The District on Winchester Avenue from 6-9 p.m. today.
The competition is open to all ages, male and female. Registration will begin at the event at 6 and the competition will start at 6:30, lasting throughout the First Friday event.
Scores will be based on a one-minute period with each competitor shooting from specified spots on the court. Points will be awarded per basket. The winner of each division will receive a prize and advance to the October championship, where they will compete against winners from each First Friday. There is no cost to participate. Participants can come to each event — their best score will be used.
“This competition brings the heart of what us Kentuckians are all about to downtown Ashland,” said AIM executive director Holly Stone. “We are so excited to bring this event to First Friday with the help of G&J Pepsi and WeCare Medical. It’s an event for all ages and is completely free to participate. Basketball has always been a huge part of my life and having this competition all summer gives everyone an opportunity to take their shot!”
Continuing with tradition, today’s block party will feature a cruise-in, live music, an outdoor beer garden, art alley, extended downtown shopping hours and children’s STEAM activities sponsored by Marathon Petroleum and Pediatric Dentistry.
The District in downtown Ashland is from Greenup to Carter Avenue and from 14th to 18th Streets.
For more information regarding First Friday opportunities and activities, contact Director of Strategic Communications Elizabeth Hensley at Elizabeth.Hensley@ashlandinmotion.org or visit the Ashland In Motion Facebook page.