HUNTINGTON While Saturday KidsArt sessions are postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Huntington Museum of Art will begin in July to post videos of art activities that parents and children can complete together at home.
The videos are created by and will feature Saturday KidsArt instructors Charity Baker and Kaitlin Donnally.
“Saturday KidsArt has a strong and loyal following in our community,” HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn said. “We are happy to bring these art projects to our community via videos being posted to our social media platforms. We know the students and parents miss the opportunity to work with Charity and Kaitlin in person. However, we received positive input from supporters after posting an initial Saturday KidsArt video over the Father’s Day weekend.”
Videos will be posted on Huntington Museum of Art social media platforms on Saturdays at 1 p.m. each week in July and August. As part of its Museum Making Connections outreach program, Saturday KidsArt has taken place for several years at the Huntington Museum of Art on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday KidsArt is sponsored by Cabell Huntington Hospital.
For more information about events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.