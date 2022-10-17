Julia Nagle, MD, has joined the St. Claire HealthCare staff.
Nagle provides obstetric and gynecological services at UK Morehead Women’s HealthCare and is now accepting patients.
“I feel that OB/GYN services are of great need in this area,” Nagle said. “Providing that care and resources to patients makes it easier to improve health outcomes from the start of life for babies and for women, it provides a great advantage to be able to have access to the right care.”
An East Coast native, Nagle completed her bachelor of arts in molecular and cellular biology from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2012. She continued her education at the University of Kentucky in 2018 where she completed her medical degree as well as her residency in obstetrics and gynecology.
Nagle is accepting patients at UK Morehead Women’s HealthCare, on the third floor of the St. Claire Medical Pavilion, at 245 Flemingsburg Rd. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (606) 207-2931.