GREENUP Attorneys argued back and forth Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court on whether a man charged with possessing child sexual abuse material should have a reduced bond.
Robert T. Adams, 49, of Flatwoods, has been in the Greenup County Detention Center since being arrested in April 2021.
An investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police linked Adams’s IP address with suspicious activity, according to previous reports.
A grand jury indicted Adams on three counts of promotion of a sexual performance of a minor under the age of 16 and nine counts of being in possession of child pornography.
Adams’s defense attorney stated that his client had been incarcerated since his arrest and they were seeing a lull in case progression because it could be picked up by U.S. attorneys on the federal level.
The defense argued that waiting for federal authorities places the defendant in limbo and further delays after already being incarcerated for over a year, and should result in a bond decrease.
The defense also presented the option of releasing Adams into the custody of his mother in Paintsville, and she would prevent his access to electronic communications.
The prosecution called Adams’s alleged crimes disturbing and said that his bond shouldn’t be decreased just because a federal investigation was on the horizon, if anything, it should be increased.
Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud determined that Adams was a danger to the community and declined to release him or lower his bond.
Adams was scheduled for another pre-trial conference on Oct. 27 to allow time to see if federal indictments would be returned.