ASHLAND A federal judge has ordered a former Braidy executive to settle her employment dispute in arbitration.
U.S. District Judge Henry R. Wilhoit Jr. issued an order Sept. 23 ruling largely in favor of Braidy Industries, ordering former vice president of marketing and media Jaunique Sealey to settle the dispute at an arbitration hearing held in Ashland.
Arbitration is similar to mediation, in which two parties sit down and have a lawyer play referee to a claim. Unlike mediation, in which an agreement is taken to the courts, arbitration requires the lawyer (many times a former judge) to issue a ruling on the dispute. The parties then have to agree to the ruling.
Sealey joined the company in May 2017, shortly after it announced it would be building an aluminum mill in Greenup County. At the time, Judge Wihoit pointed out, she signed an agreement calling for binding arbitration in Ashland.
On March 31, 2020, the company canned Sealey. In August, Sealey filed a claim in California Superior Court, but was blocked by Braidy when it filed suit in the Eastern District of Kentucky federal court asking for a temporary restraining order to prevent from moving forward.
In later motions, Sealey argued the restraining order was moot, because she asked to enter into arbitration in California, her main residence and where her motions state she conducted most of Braidy’s business. If arbritrated in California, Sealey stated it should be under that state’s laws, not Kentucky’s.
Sealey also pointed out JAMS — the arbitration firm — does not have offices in Kentucky, much less Ashland.
Wilhoit ruled that the agreement states it is to be held in Ashland, therefore that’s where it will be held. In his order, Wilhoit explained that federal law gives a lot of room for parties to pick a venue for arbitration — California law has nothing to do with it.
To the point about the offices, Wilhoit pointed out that JAMS’s rules allow for the company to pick the venue, regardless of whether or not it has offices.
After ruling in favor of the company to have Sealey arbitrate in Kentucky, Wilhoit also ordered the temporary restraining order to remain in place, becoming an injuction once it expired at the end of this month.
This prevents Sealey from taking any claims to a different court.
At first, Sealey’s claims were shrouded in secrecy — Braidy had filed the complaint Sealey proposed to enter in California under seal. However, a motion to dissolve a temporary restraining order filed earlier this month by Sealey accused the company of racial discrimination and retaliation for whistle-blowing.
The company then moved to have motion filed under seal and struck from the record, calling the motion “a deliberate end-run around the court’s order to seal.” Wilhoit agreed to seal it at the time, but did not move to strike it.
The Daily Independent obtained a copy of that motion prior to its sealing.
In his order, Wilhoit went ahead and agreed with Sealey’s subsequent pleadings to unseal that motion, on the basis that the motion did not contain any thing “proprietary, invasive of the rights of third-parties or related to national security.”
Rejiggering a quote from another federal judge in a previous ruling, Wilhoit wrote, “The harm that may befall Braidy should the case become public is simply not the sort of harm that sealing the court’s record is aimed to protect.”
As of Tuesday morning, the federal court filing database did not show the motion unsealed.
