ASHLAND A federal judge — essentially the manager of a courtroom — ruled a Carter County woman’s tax fraud argument as poppycock.
Now Karen Denise Smith, aka Karen Hable, is taking a step back from representing herself to allow a person with a law degree and a legal license to do the work, according to a court order.
Judge David L. Bunning ruled earlier this month that arguments to dismiss her indictment were invalid, siding with federal prosecutors. Smith is accused of stealing $9.7 million from the IRS by filing a false tax return.
Smith had been using sovereign citizen style arguments against her prosecution, essentially stating the federal government she is accused of stealing from is not a valid government.
In an Oct. 7 telephone conference, Smith asked Bunning to appoint attorney Jeremy Clark to represent her. Clark had been on “stand-by,” which means he was there to advise Smith but not representing her.
Upon taking the appointment, Clark indicated he'd file to have Smith evaluated, records show. The judge also told Smith that she could no longer file her own motions, records show.
A status conference has been set for Dec. 20 in the case.
