CANNONSBURG During Thursday’s public hearing about a vote to lease the old Sears building to Revolutionary Racing for an off-track betting facility, Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the owner of Camp Landing had proposed buying the building in order to sell it back to the very entity he’s publicly opposed (on that particular property).
Woods said he heard a lot of talk about how the gaming facility could affect the family-friendly atmosphere of Camp Landing. That’s when the sheriff confirmed the rumor going around that Jason Camp was going to buy back the Sears building to either lease it or sell it to Revolutionary Racing LLC.
Camp has publicly opposed having the facility next to Malibu Jack’s, although he’s been clear that he does not oppose gambling.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney confirmed the rumor as well, stating that there were negotiations that were under way that fell through between Camp and Revolutionary Racing. He said the proposal to buy back the building so Camp could sell it for an amount of money was floated as well.
Camp, who denied the rumor earlier this week, said the comments were taken out of context and Woods jumping to conclusions based on second-hand information.
“I think it’s like everything, I told them as a business person why would I let it go for that for the price for a project I don’t even want when I could buy it back from them and resell it to them or anyone else,” Camp said.
“I’ve only ever had one conversation with Bobby Jack and it was just 10 minutes the Ashland Alliance,” he said. “Whatever he said is hearsay.”
Camp said the proposal to buy it and resell it, was “again, doing it on our terms.”
Camp said he still stands by his statement earlier this week that if he were to buy the building back, he would put it in writing that he wouldn’t sell it to Revolutionary Racing.
While stating he thinks Revolutionary Racing would make a great neighbor, he also said he no longer trusts the outfit. He said the push by the county to lease the building is being forced onto him and his family, then the judge and the sheriff are making him out to the bad guy.
“I just don’t think it’s good for this project,” Camp said. “I don’t think they’re (Revolutionary Racing) are good for this project or this community. and we’re being made out to be bad people.”